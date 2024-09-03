New restaurants added to Dining for Schools Program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation’s popular fundraising program, Dining for Schools, returns on Sept. 22 with the addition of two new participating restaurants—Wild Pine at Northstar California Resort and Best Pies Pizzeria & Restaurant. Additionally, last year, The Dining Room at Village Lodge at Sugar Bowl joined the program, extending the offerings to Donner Summit.



The Dining Room at Village Lodge at Sugar Bowl features fine dining selections such as a dry-aged New York strip, steelhead trout, and a vegetable wellington, complete with an extensive wine selection to complement the experience perfectly. Learn more about The Dining Room here .



Wild Pine is the newest edition to Northstar California’s food and beverage offerings. The menu offers familiar items such as pan-roasted salmon, braised short rib, and more. Learn more about Wild Pine here .



Best Pies Pizzeria & Restaurant offers up slices of New York City right here in Truckee. Check out their live music on Tuesday evenings. Learn more about Best Pies Pizzeria & Restaurant here.



Familiar favorites are also returning to the program, including 22 Bistro, Jake’s on the Lake, The Soule Domain, FiftyFifty Brewing Co., and many more.



At $100 each, Dining for Schools Cardholders receives 50% off an individual dinner entrée at participating restaurants in the Truckee and North Tahoe area during the designated program times. Some restrictions apply.



The non-transferable cards are valid Sunday through Thursday (holidays excluded) from September 22 through December 12, 2024, and March 30 through May 29, 2025. Some restaurants honor the cards during an extended period of January 5 through March 27, 2025. Cards may be used an unlimited number of times at any participating restaurant during the valid period.



All proceeds from the program benefit classrooms at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District by providing teachers with grants to support supplemental learning materials such as musical instruments, STEAM supplies, curriculum support, and more.



Purchase Dining for Schools cards at Safeway in Kings Beach, Truckee Save Mart, Mountain Hardware and Sports, and online at http://www.ExinEd.org .