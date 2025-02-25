New segment of Donner Lake Rim Trail to begin construction in 2025

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Land Trust is moving forward with a major expansion of the Donner Lake Rim Trail, a long-planned 23-mile route encircling Donner Lake. Construction on the southern segment will begin in 2025, adding 12 to 15 miles to the trail and connecting Coldstream Canyon to Donner Summit.

This new stretch will start at the JP Trail and traverse the crest of Schallenberger Ridge, offering sweeping views of Donner Lake and Coldstream Canyon. The route will pass through Lakeview Canyon, climb Mount Judah via Sugar Bowl, and connect to the Land Trust’s Royal Gorge open space. Once completed, the trail will fully encircle Donner Lake, further enhancing recreational access and regional connectivity.

“We’re really excited to get started on the new southern stretch. The Donner Lake Rim Trail has been a cornerstone project for the Truckee Donner Land Trust for decades,” Greyson Howard, the organization’s communications director, said. “It’s also something we couldn’t do without our partners at the Tahoe National Forest, Donner Memorial State Park, Placer County, and Sugar Bowl Resort.”

Looking east along Schallenberger Ridge, the planned route of Donner Lake Rim Trail. Provide / Truckee Donner Land Trust

A longstanding priority for the Land Trust, the project enhances public access to the region’s landscapes while promoting conservation and recreation. It is a collaborative effort with California State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, Placer County, Sugar Bowl Resort, and local trail nonprofits.

The expansion will improve trail connectivity throughout the region, linking to the Pacific Crest Trail, the planned Pines to Mines Trail extending to Nevada City, and Placer County’s Memorial Overland Emigrant Trail, which aims to reach Auburn.

Beyond recreation, the project also serves a critical conservation role. Well-designed trails help disperse users, reducing environmental impact while promoting stewardship and awareness of protected lands.

Placer County has contributed $565,000 toward the $1 million project, but an additional $435,000 is needed to complete construction.

Donors who contribute $1,000 or more will be recognized on trailhead kiosks along the Donner Lake Rim Trail. Donations will directly fund trail construction, covering contractor costs and staff time dedicated to building the route.To support the project, visit Truckee Donner Land Trust’s donation page .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.