New signs help remind everyone to keep Tahoe beaches clean

AUBURN, Calif. — Officials from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Placer County want to remind tourists and residents throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin to follow the county’s beach ordinances this summer.

From Tahoe City to Kings Beach, the following rules apply to locals and tourists alike:

No dogs allowed on the beach or in the water

No glass containers

No littering

No smoking, fires or BBQ’s

Alcohol is prohibited at most county beaches

And a reminder to stay safe – Many beaches do not have a lifeguard on duty

This includes enforcement at the following county beaches: Commons Beach , Lake Forest Beach or Bristlecone Beach , Speedboat Beach , Secline Beach , Moon Dunes Beach , as well as the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area , which is maintained by the North Tahoe Public Utilities District.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone is safe and that we keep our recreation fun and family friendly,” said Placer Sheriff Lt. Don Nevins of the Tahoe substation. “We know a lot of people enjoy Tahoe in the summer, but it’s our job to keep this place as beautiful as we found it. So, we’re asking the public to follow the beach rules and posted signage so we can all enjoy the beaches together.”

The county is working collaboratively with local utility districts, state parks and the federal forest service to ensure beachgoers enjoy safe access and clean beaches throughout the North Lake Tahoe region. Rules may vary at Skylandia Park and Beach near Tahoe City and visitors are encouraged to follow the posted signage during their stay.

In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1. For non-emergency calls, dial the Placer County Sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch at 530-886-5375.

Learn more about Placer County beaches here: https://www.placer.ca.gov/6179/Parks-A-Z-listing .