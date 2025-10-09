New teen resource melds adventure with life coaching for resilience beyond the trail

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE-NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Whether it’s floating on fresh powder or conquering heights rock climbing, a new resource for teens is combining adventure with life coaching to break down barriers, build resilience and personal growth. Mind Over Mountain is a Truckee-North Tahoe based year around program for teens 12-18 years old that offers one-on-one and groups coaching sessions.

Andrew Bertalan recently launched Mind Over Mountain, an outdoor youth life coaching program in North Lake Tahoe. Provided

Founder and visionary, Andrew Bertalan, has witnessed the impact outdoor activities can have in tandem with life coaching in his decade-plus experience in group homes, behavioral health programs, and boarding schools, where he’s guided youth through challenging transitions.

“There’s something about not sitting in front of them and looking them in the eyes that actually makes them feel more comfortable with talking,” Bertalan explains. “I think that’s a lot of pressure for someone to just be staring at them, waiting for an answer.”

Instead, he found that with activity and fun, conversations would often happen naturally. “Kids would just start talking about their lives, they would just start venting and confiding in me.”

Not only do the activities lower barriers to vulnerability, but in combination with the coaching, they often build confidence and resilience amid both physical and life challenges.

“The word I love,” Bertalan says, “is self-efficacy and helping a teenager believe in their own ability to accomplish the challenges ahead of them and be able to see it through.”

Although not intended as an alternative or replacement for therapy, Bertalan says Mind Over Mountain can be a great supplement.

Both group and one-on-one sessions are two hours, offering ample time for Stoke Coaches to engage teens in both the life coaching and activity, whether its hiking, paddleboarding, kayaking, mountain biking, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, or snowshoeing, though not an exhaustive list.

“We want to encourage teens,” Bertalan says, “to have an overall thrill, excitement, and stoke for life itself, every day.”

Mind Over Mountain is based on a monthly membership. For more information, visit mindovermtn.com .