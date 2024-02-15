New ticket option for kids unveiled for Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — As the countdown to The Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup ticks to just 9 days, Palisades Tahoe gears up for an electrifying event. With 55 inches of fresh powder blanketing the slopes since the start of February, attention now turns to racecourse preparations and venue arrangements. Today marks a significant announcement as a new ticket option is unveiled for young spectators.

The Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup is expected to be the highlight of the year, featuring thrilling competitions showcasing the world’s top male ski athletes. Amidst the excitement, attendees will be treated to vibrant parades, dazzling fireworks, and live music performances by acclaimed artists including The Black Jacket Symphony feat. Marc Martel, 220 Kid, Eve 6, and Ludacris.

In a bid to ensure families can share in the thrill, Palisades Tahoe introduces a special offer: $25 grandstand tickets for children aged 17 and under. This affords families prime viewing of the finish area, allowing young fans to witness the action up close and personal.

For more details on The Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup Event Schedule, visit https://www.palisadestahoecup.com/tickets/