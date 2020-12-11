New town leaders introduced at Good Morning Truckee

This week’s monthly community forum, Good Morning Truckee, included introductions of a number of new leaders in the town.

New Town Manager Jennifer Callaway gave an outline on her short-term goals during the meeting, offering a 30-60-90-day plan in terms of her transition into the role.

Callaway stated she’s focused on creating dialogue and open communication, which will include a new monthly update and newsletter.

“We’ve launched a new town newsletter called ’Talk for the Town,’” said Callaway. “We’ll be issuing one of those monthly with features from various staff members on relevant information.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’s new Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Carmen Ghysels was also introduced during the forum. Ghysels brings 35 years of experience in the education field. Ghysels entered the role on Aug. 3, and used her time during the forum to discus the district’s move to distance learning.

“It is our intent to continue distance learning until mid-January where we’d like to pivot back into hybrid,” said Ghysels. “We are alarmed about the cases and we are doing our part to mitigate all of the safety issues at our school sites.”

Lastly, Truckee Donner Public Utility District Interim General Manager Brian Wright was introduced. Wright, who has more than 20 years of experience in water utility operations and maintenance management, spoke on the district’s plans to move forward following the recent termination of Rem Scherzinger.

“One of the projects that we’re really excited about here at the PUD is our engagement with the community and this comes in the form of our new strategic planning process,” said Wright.

The district currently has a rate payer survey available, and plans on conducting further community outreach via focus groups. Focus groups will take place in early January. For more information on community specific dates for focus groups, visit tdpud-ourfuture.org.

Good Morning Truckee is a forum held the second Tuesday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. This month’s full forum can be found at http://www.truckee.com/goodmorningtruckee.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.