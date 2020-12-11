New Truckee Town Council members take oath

At its Tuesday session, the Truckee Town Council said goodbye to a trio of council members, while three new members were sworn in during a video presentation.

Jessica Abrams, David Tirman, and Tony Commandatore each finished their terms on Tuesday, while newly elected members Jan Zabriskie, Courtney Henderson, and Lindsay Romack took action on their first items.

Council says goodbye

Abrams was elected in 2016, and during her four years on the Town Council was part of the Marketing and Visitor Services Subcommittee, 25th Anniversary Subcommittee, League of California Cities liaison, and Truckee Chamber of Commerce liaison.

“During these four years of service Jessica worked tirelessly on behalf of the community, volunteering for any task that might better the town and its government,” said Council member David Polivy.

Tirman also served on the Town Council for four years, including as mayor in 2019 and vice mayor in 2018. He was involved in a number of committees and subcommittees, including the Solid Waste Citizens Advisory Board, Mayor Manager League of California Cities Division Representative, Library Committee, Truckee River Basin Water Group, Truckee Tahoe Airport Land Use Commission, Legislative Correspondence Committee, Mountain Housing Council, General Plan Update Committee, Reimagine Bridge Street, Nevada County remote access network board, Truckee Sister City Committee, and Nevada County Redevelopment Successor Agency Oversight Board.

“You have been a rock for council during challenging times, and you’ve been amazing comic relief in easier times,” said Abrams. “You’re like a mentor.”

Commandatore was appointed in September 2019, and served on committees such as the Reimagine Bridge Street Advisory Group, Transit Center Relocation Feasibility Study Advisory Committee, Revenue Measure for Housing Advisory Committee, Truckee River Basin Water Group, and the Nevada County Economic Resource Council.

“I thought that (Commandatore) really brought a sense of new balance to the council and perspective that we had not had before with (his) business acumen, (his) experience in the community,” said Tirman.

Klovstad selected as mayor

After being sworn in, the new members of the Truckee Town Council chose a new mayor.

Vice Mayor Anna Klovstad was immediately nominated as new mayor and quickly approved via a unanimous vote.

From there, newly elected Council member Courtney Henderson was nominated for the vice mayor position before being unanimously approved.

Former Mayor David Polivy led the town throughout the 2020 pandemic and moves back to the role of a Town Council member.

“To the community, it’s time to work together,” said Polivy. “It’s time to help each other. It’s time to practice COVID safety, and it’s time to really look within and look at your own actions to flatten the curve that we are currently experiencing. This is a serious time and we wouldn’t be having these conversations if it weren’t. We can do this, but we need everybody on board.”