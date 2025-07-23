New Vanpool Pilot Program Supports Commuters Between Reno and Truckee 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The town of Truckee, in partnership with Commute with Enterprise, has launched a new vanpool pilot program to provide commuters with a flexible, cost-effective and sustainable transportation alternative between Truckee and Reno.

Town of Truckee launched new vanpool pilot program. Provided / Town of Truckee

Through the program, participants can choose from a variety of qualifying vehicles — including crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans. Each van is managed by Commute with Enterprise and includes 24-hour roadside assistance, with all-inclusive pricing that covers fuel, insurance, maintenance and repairs. To keep expenses low, riders split the monthly costs.

Funding is available for 18 to 19 vanpools and early sign-ups may receive support through mid-2026, while later groups will be funded based on remaining grant availability.

As part of the program, the town of Truckee is offering an $800 monthly subsidy per vanpool to make shared commuting more affordable for workers within the incorporated town limits. It complements an existing $400 monthly subsidy from the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County. Each vanpool is eligible for 12 months of the town-provided subsidy.

“Vanpooling is more than just a ride-sharing option; it’s a critical strategy to improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance regional workforce connectivity,” said Alfred Knotts, transportation program manager for the town of Truckee.

While the vanpool vehicles are intended solely for commuting to and from work, participants can use other fare-free transportation options during the day — such as TART Connect and the BCycle Bike Share Program.

The vanpool pilot is currently active, and employees of any business located within the incorporated town of Truckee are eligible to participate. They can join individually, through their employer or as part of a community-based group.

“This program directly aligns with our Town Council’s priorities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand access to clean, reliable transportation,” Knotts said.

For more information or to inquire about joining or forming a vanpool, employees and employers can contact Commute with Enterprise .