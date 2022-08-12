New website showcases sustainable tourism, recreation in Nevada County

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Residents and visitors now have access to a newly launched Go Nevada County website, an easy-to-navigate virtual guide that puts a wealth of experiences and unforgettable itineraries together in one beautiful place.

Committed to sustainable tourism, the new website features the region’s arts and culture, historic charm and recreation destinations – from the lower foothills to Donner Summit – while encouraging everyone to support the local economy and be good stewards of these iconic Northern California landscapes, rich with natural resources.

“We’re excited that Go Nevada County makes it easy for visitors to connect with our vibrant local businesses, recreational gems, and unique cultural assets, and also guides visitors on sustainable, responsible travel to Nevada County’s special places,” said CEO Alison Lehman. “We see this as an important tool to support and promote economic development, access world-class outdoor recreation and help preserve our community’s cherished places.”

Renowned as an outdoor destination, Nevada County attracts mountain bikers, hikers and lovers of winter sports to its rivers, lakes, all-inclusive trails and epic Sierra Nevada terrain. And, along with adventure, the comforts of good food, drink, shopping, street festivals, arts, music and entertainment are found in the delightful historic foothill and mountain towns of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee.

Whether it’s a lazy day on the Yuba or Truckee River, a country drive on a wine trail or e-biking on Tahoe National Forest singletrack, GoNevadaCounty.com inspires one-of-a-kind day trips and weekenders for every audience. The interactive website offers food, wine and brewery itineraries, things to do in three historic towns and highlights small town gems like the little town of Washington and Rough & Ready. Folks will find ways to get off the beaten path and get outside in nature or explore vibrant arts & culture events, such as South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival or The Center for the Arts’ California Worldfest.

The state of the art, 36-page website, designed by Hatchback Creative and Local Freshies, features a modern interface with dynamic page filters and a fast, mobile-first design that prioritizes accessibility for all users. The search engine optimized site will continue to grow over time with regular blog posts and curated content showcasing responsible outdoor recreation and activities. Nevada County consulted with Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the Destination Marketing and Management Organization for Truckee, CA, along with other key stakeholders representing east and west Nevada County on stewardship messaging, an events calendar, and website content.

For more information, visit GoNevadaCounty.com .

Source: Visit Tahoe-Truckee