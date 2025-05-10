New youth entrepreneurship club launches in Truckee-Tahoe region

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Business Council, and Lift Workspace announce the launch of the Truckee Tahoe Future Founders (TTFF) Club, a new initiative designed to support and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs in our region. The club is open to aspiring entrepreneurs aged 14 – 24 and will officially kick off with a community event on Thursday, May 29, at 5:00 p.m. at Lift Workspace in Truckee.

The kickoff event will feature a lively panel discussion on the question “What Is Entrepreneurship?”, featuring local business owners and Bay Area innovators who will share their stories, challenges, and advice. The event is free and open to the public, and young people interested in starting or growing a business are especially encouraged to attend.

The club is student-led by Truckee High School junior Saim Mian, who saw a gap in business education and wanted to create a space where young people could learn real entrepreneurial skills and build their ideas into action. His leadership and initiative have helped shape the vision of TTFF as a collaborative, hands-on experience where students drive the programming and take ownership of their futures.

Starting in September, Truckee Tahoe Future Founders will meet twice a month and plans to offer real-world business insight through local guest speakers, hands-on workshops, and mentorship opportunities. The goal is to build foundational entrepreneurial skills, spark creative thinking, and give young people the tools and confidence to turn their ideas into action.

“With limited access to business education in local schools, this club fills a critical gap,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “I am so excited that Saim came to the Truckee Chamber and that we will be giving young people a space to explore their passions, learn from local experts, and take initiative toward their futures.”

TTFF is open to students and young adults across the Truckee and North Tahoe region. Club members will get to network with peers, receive guidance from local business leaders, and build real-world experience.

For more information about the club or to RSVP for the kickoff event, visit truckee.com or email jessica@truckee.com .