New youth outpatient program launches in North Lake Tahoe, revolutionizing holistic care for teens

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Today marks a significant milestone in teen healthcare as Crow’s Nest Ranch announced the launch of their Youth Outpatient Program. This initiative aims to redefine holistic care for youth facing mental health challenges and substance use disorders, catering specifically to Truckee and North Lake Tahoe families seeking comprehensive, patient-centered solutions.

The launch of Crow’s Nest Ranch’s Youth Outpatient Program addresses a critical gap in youth healthcare in North Lake Tahoe. By combining advanced therapeutic approaches with holistic healing methods, the program sets a new standard for youth mental health and substance use disorder treatment in the region. Local families now have access to a premier service that was formerly accessible in larger cities and localities. We not only prioritize clinical excellence but also value the importance of personalized, empowering care.

For more information about Crow’s Nest Ranch and its new Youth Outpatient Program, please visit https://www.crowsnestranch.org/adolescent-teen-outpatient-outpatient-treatment-truckee-lake-tahoe or contact Executive Director, Jordan Brandt.