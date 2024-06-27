Newly approved Nevada County Budget prioritizes community needs, fiscal responsibility

Conceptual drawing of new library entry view.

Provided / Friends of the Truckee Library

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $387.7 million budget for fiscal year 2024/2025 to fund essential services while maintaining a healthy $40 million in general fund reserves given ongoing economic uncertainty.

“We are supporting the community’s priorities for wildfire, housing and more. But we know we must exercise fiscal prudence so that we are well positioned for any uncertainty the future may bring. Our budget considers projected state and federal shortfalls,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Hardy Bullock.

Budget Funds Construction of Major Infrastructure Projects

The 2024/2025 budget includes funds to support infrastructure projects related to transportation, solid waste, animal shelter and libraries.

The completion of the McCourtney Road Transfer Station renovations is expected this fall. The $22 million project repurposes the existing facility’s footprint to accommodate increased traffic and demand for recycling and solid waste services and allow for state-mandated organic food waste collection. The project includes better access for unloading green waste and construction demolition debris.

Construction on three bridge replacement projects is slated to begin this summer: two in the Hirschdale Road area of Truckee and another off Dog Bar Road in Grass Valley. These projects include $12 million in planned funding and improve connectivity to recreation access along the Truckee and Bear rivers.

The design for two new facility projects is moving forward this year: a regional Truckee Library in partnership with the Town of Truckee and Friends of the Truckee Library.

“Joining operations is good government. Our responsibility is to provide the best possible services in the most cost-effective way for our residents,” said District 3 Supervisor Lisa Swarthout.

Funding for Wildfire, Housing, Recreation, Resiliency and Economic Development

The budget also reflects the County’s focus on bringing in additional grant dollars to increase programs and funding for community priorities such as wildfire, housing, economic development and more.

“This budget reflects what we have heard from our community at meetings and in our recent community survey,” said Bullock.

Emergency preparedness remains a top priority, with over $15 million in grant funding over several years going towards shaded fuel break and wildfire risk reduction projects to help protect our communities.

“Evacuation continues to be one of the most concerning areas for us,” said Supervisor Ed Scofield. “Projects like Woodpecker Ravine – compounded by the work and funding going to our local Firewise communities – are treating thousands of acres of vegetation.”

Supervisors have also allotted $450,000 to go towards priority projects in the recently approved Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan and the Economic Development Action Plan.

“The numbers tell a story,” added Bullock. “We are supporting the community in a number of

ways. That’s who we are and what we stand for.”

Annual Board Objectives and Budget Process

Tuesday’s budget adoption is the culmination of a months-long fiscal planning process that included the Board’s Annual Workshop in January where the year’s objectives were set, meetings to gather input from all County departments and the public, County committees and various commission meetings, budget subcommittee meetings with the Board Chair and Vice- Chair, and a public budget hearing last week.

Find more information about Nevada County’s budget process and adopted 2024/2025 budget on the County Budget Portal at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Budget .

Learn more about the progress on the Supervisors eight Board Objectives at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BoardObjectives .