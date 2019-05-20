News briefs: Democrat Sean Frame announces candidacy for Congress

Sean Frame

Sean Frame, a Democrat from Placerville, has kicked off his campaign for California’s 4th Congressional District with a new website and events in Auburn, Mariposa, and Oakhurst.

According to a news release, the small business owner and vice president of the Placerville Union School Board outlined a vision for sensible government solutions to control healthcare costs, address worsening wildfires, and expand economic opportunity.

Frame also unveiled his three-point plan for unseating current Rep. Tom McClintock — building on Democratic momentum from last cycle, focusing on “kitchen table” issues, and holding McClintock accountable for voting against the interests of the district, the release states.

“We are suffering under a no-government extremist that prioritizes his far-right ideology over his constituents,” Frame said in the release. “I will represent our district by addressing our shared challenges with sensible government solutions that ensure our communities are safe, healthy, and prosperous.”

Visit Frame4Congress.com for more information.

High-elevation gardening series starts May 20

The Lake Tahoe Master Gardeners and the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will host the first in a series of High Elevation Garden talks on May 20 at the Tahoe City Field Station, 2400 Lake Forest Rd., Tahoe City.

Potatoes, one of the few vegetables known to be grown at Lake Tahoe during pioneer times, is the topic on May 20. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the presentation at 5:30 p.m.

“Native to the Andes, it is well-suited to our climate,” a news release states. “All participants will receive starter potato plants, learn how to grow them, taste inspired potato dishes and exchange recipes.”

Topics for the future talks include raspberries (May 27), lettuce/kale (June 3) and tomatoes (June 10).

For more information or directions call 775-881-7566, or visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu.

Placer County announces North Lake business workshops

Placer County announced its Business Resource Center business workshop series in North Lake Tahoe will consist of one workshop each month that will cover topics ranging from business plan development to social media marketing.

Workshops will be hosted out of the Placer Business Resource Center in Rocklin and streamed live to the Placer County Administrative Center in Tahoe City. A business consultant from the Sierra Small Business Development Center at Sierra Business Council will be present in the Tahoe City office during the workshops to provide in-person consulting to workshop attendees.

2019 workshops that will be streaming at 775 N Lake Blvd., Tahoe City:

May 30: Social Media Marketing, 9 a.m.-noon

June 6: Business Basics, 1-4 p.m.

July 24: Social Media Marketing, 9 a.m.-noon

Aug. 15: Business Plan Development, 9 a.m.-noon

Sept. 5: Business Basics, 9 a.m.-noon

To learn more or register for a workshop, visit http://www.placer.ca.gov/5636/Business-Workshops or contact Emily Setzer at 530-546-1945.