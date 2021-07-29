News release: Truckee hit with cyberattack

News release from Truckee Police Facebook page:

The Town of Truckee recently experienced a cybersecurity incident. Upon discovery, we took immediate action to secure our network, protect town data, and began the restoration process. We also initiated an investigation into the cause and scope of the incident, and a professional third-party forensic firm has been engaged to assist us. As our investigation moves forward, we will continue to enhance our security measures to help protect town data in our care.

We want our residents to know that Truckee places a high value on maintaining the integrity and security of town data, and we continue to keep the public’s best interest in mind. Our public safety and Town services remain operational. Our main office phone lines continue to be operational during normal business hours, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Deverie Acuff at (530) 550-2323.