Next steps take shape for Truckee’s new library

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee voters approved Measure G earlier this month, paving the way for a new library to replace the town’s aging facility. During a recent Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority meeting, board members, staff and volunteers reviewed the campaign and discussed next steps.

As of Nov. 18, unofficial election results show 71.88% of Nevada County voters and 76.03% of Placer County voters supporting the measure — well above the two-thirds majority needed for approval. The measure authorizes up to $25 million in bonds to construct a larger, modern library designed to meet community needs.

“We followed a thoughtful plan from day one and executed it relentlessly,” said Measure G Campaign volunteer April Cole. “We benefited from a little bit of luck — the right people, talent, and passion — to do this amount of work in such very little time.”

Reaching supermajority was no easy task. Cole noted the campaign faced challenges when Proposition 50 was added to the ballot over the summer, shifting the election into a highly partisan environment. Mobilizing a supermajority of votes required greater effort, she said, leading to an intense push that included knocking on more than 1,000 doors, distributing more than 100 yard signs and rapidly increasing campaign capacity.

While the measure’s passage marks a major milestone, library staff said there is still significant work ahead.

The election results must be certified before the JPA can formally move forward. Certification is expected in early December. In the meantime, staff are drafting a funding strategy and working with consultants to map out project milestones, budget needs and a reimbursement resolution — a step that determines what expenses may be repaid later with bond proceeds.

By early January, staff plans to start preparing construction drawings and re-engage with their consultants and other key partners. As those next steps begin to take shape, JPA board member Hilary Hobbs stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and creating opportunities for public involvement throughout the process.

“I would be interested in seeing a robust community workshop or engagement opportunity to make sure the community has the opportunity to engage in the conversation,” Hobbs said.

Other board members agreed but took no formal action. Staff will consider developing a community engagement plan as part of the broader project strategy.