Next winter storm to hit Nevada County begins tonight

Another winter storm is forecast to impact Nevada County today, according to the National Weather Service.

“Lighter showers are expected to continue today in the northern mountains and northern Sacramento Valley before spreading south and becoming heavier this afternoon through the evening,” the weather service wrote in an email to The Union. ”The heaviest precipitation is expected tonight through Tuesday with showers lingering through Wednesday morning.“

Moderate to heavy snow is predicted, with snow levels staying at 5,000 to 6,000 feet today, but falling to 4,000 to 4,500 feet by Tuesday.

Dry conditions are forecast to return late Wednesday and continue into the weekend, the weather service wrote.

From the National Weather Service

Show CaptionsHide Captions

KEY POINTS

Rain and snow showers today for areas north of Interstate 80

Widespread rain and moderate to heavy mountain snow late today – early Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning for northern Sierra elevations above 4500-5500 feet tonight – early Wednesday

Impacts

Potential for mountain travel delays and chain controls today – Wednesday morning

Slick roads from rain

Small hail and locally heavy rain with any thunderstorms

Timing

Today – Wednesday:

Showers remain in the northern Sacramento Valley and mountains through most of today, widespread precipitation spreading south this afternoon through evening

Mountain snow:

Heaviest in the Sierra late tonight – Tuesday night

8 inches – 18 inches, locally up to 2 feet at higher peaks

Snow levels 5000 – 6000 feet Monday, falling down to 4000 – 4500 feet Tuesday

Valley & foothill rain:

Valley: 0.5 – 1.5 inches

Foothills: 1 – 2.5 inches

Chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Sacramento Valley Tuesday afternoon

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for tonight through Wednesday.



Source: National Weather Service