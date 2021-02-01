Next winter storm to hit Nevada County begins tonight
Another winter storm is forecast to impact Nevada County today, according to the National Weather Service.
“Lighter showers are expected to continue today in the northern mountains and northern Sacramento Valley before spreading south and becoming heavier this afternoon through the evening,” the weather service wrote in an email to The Union. ”The heaviest precipitation is expected tonight through Tuesday with showers lingering through Wednesday morning.“
Moderate to heavy snow is predicted, with snow levels staying at 5,000 to 6,000 feet today, but falling to 4,000 to 4,500 feet by Tuesday.
Dry conditions are forecast to return late Wednesday and continue into the weekend, the weather service wrote.
From the National Weather Service
KEY POINTS
- Rain and snow showers today for areas north of Interstate 80
- Widespread rain and moderate to heavy mountain snow late today – early Wednesday
- Winter Storm Warning for northern Sierra elevations above 4500-5500 feet tonight – early Wednesday
Impacts
- Potential for mountain travel delays and chain controls today – Wednesday morning
- Slick roads from rain
- Small hail and locally heavy rain with any thunderstorms
Timing
Today – Wednesday:
Showers remain in the northern Sacramento Valley and mountains through most of today, widespread precipitation spreading south this afternoon through evening
Mountain snow:
- Heaviest in the Sierra late tonight – Tuesday night
- 8 inches – 18 inches, locally up to 2 feet at higher peaks
- Snow levels 5000 – 6000 feet Monday, falling down to 4000 – 4500 feet Tuesday
Valley & foothill rain:
- Valley: 0.5 – 1.5 inches
- Foothills: 1 – 2.5 inches
Chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Sacramento Valley Tuesday afternoon
Source: National Weather Service
