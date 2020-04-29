NHP writes over 65 citations Tuesday for illegally parked cars on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore

Nevada Highway Patrol wrote more than 60 citations for illegally parked cars in approximately two hours on State Route 28.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Highway Patrol had a busy Tuesday afternoon writing citations for illegally parked cars on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

Motorists lined both sides of State Route 28, near Sand Harbor, whether it was a legal place to park or not. Some motorists parked perpendicular while the surrounding cars chose the more traditional, and legal, parallel style.

NHP spokesperson Hannah DeGoey said 67 citations were written for illegally parked cars in approximately two hours.

“Parallel parking was a skill put to use today on SR-28 with varying degrees of success,” said NHP on Twitter. “Unfortunately, many did so illegally in a clearly posted ‘no parking’ area. Please avoid doing this. Traffic laws still exist. Tell your friends.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



NHP was not able to break down where the parking violators reside.

NHP said enforcement will continue going forward.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.