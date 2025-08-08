Nico Monforte joins Nevada Ski coaching staff

RENO, Nev. – Nevada Ski head coach Cameron Smith announced the addition of Olympic Valley native and U.S. ski cross standout Nico Monforte as assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“As a Nevada Ski Team alumnus and local of North Tahoe, Nico has a deep understanding of Nevada Skiing. He’s passionate about the team’s success on and off the hill,” said Smith. “Nico will seamlessly step into this role because he embodies our team’s ‘Nevada Grit’ culture—hard work and determination. I’m excited to continue our journey rebuilding this team to a championship caliber program with Nico’s assistance and vision.”

After a successful alpine run with the Squaw Valley Ski Team, Monforte crossed over to ski cross in 2012, and competed in seven Ski Cross World Cups between 2012-14. He competed internationally on the NorAm Cup circuit, ranking first in his age group in 2013 and posting seven top-five finishes. He finished in the top 25 at both the 2012 and 2013 World Junior Championships before suffering an injury ahead of the 2014 event which put him out of action. During his recovery, Monforte enrolled at Nevada, where he competed in ski cross for the Wolf Pack club team before returning to the World Junior Championships in 2016, where he came in 25th and was the top U.S. male finisher.

“I am honored and excited to return to the Pack and contribute to the long legacy of the Nevada Ski Team,” Monforte said. “We have a strong roster of student-athletes which I’m eager to work with and, alongside Coach Smith, I’m committed to helping them take full advantage of our world-class training venues and perform at the highest level.”

Monforte competed for the Nevada men’s club team as an undergraduate, helping it to the 2018 team ski cross title, and capturing two national titles (2017-18) with a runner-up finish in 2016. Also competing in the alpine events for the Wolf Pack, Monforte posted a top finish of fourth in Giant Slalom at the 2017 national championships.

Following graduation, Monforte served as the Lead FIS Coach for the Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation for the 2018-19 season. In 2019, he co-founded and served as COO of TruckHouse, which designs and builds industry-leading expedition vehicles, before returning to coaching full-time.

Prior to his ski career at Nevada, Monforte was a standout prep and junior skier, competing for both North Tahoe High School and the Squaw Valley Ski Team.

With the Squaw Valley club, his accolades include silver medals in slalom and overall at the 2009 Junior Olympics, and podium finishes on giant slalom (first) and slalom (third) at the 2011 Western Region Junior Championships.

He was part of a North Tahoe alpine team that captured consecutive Tahoe Basin League titles from 2011-12, and he took the individual combined title in 2012.