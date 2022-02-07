Palisades Tahoe skier Nina O’Brien crashes during Giant Slalom, suffers injuries

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Team Palisades skier Nina O’Brien has suffered several injuries after a massive crash during the Olympics.

O’Brien was reaching the last gate on her second run of Giant Slalom when she crashed.

Mark Jarvis, owner of Tahoe Ski Girl, which O’Brien is a member of, said she has a broken leg and several torn ligaments but no head or neck injuries.

Jarvis has not yet spoken to O’Brien but has spoken to people who are with her, who said she remained conscious throughout the whole ordeal and she was asking how fast she’d been going before she crashed.

O'Brien's teammate Mikaela Shriffrin put out a heartfelt post on her Instagram following the crash.





“We’re so heartbroken for @nina_obrien… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn. This sport… this sport is so damn hard,” Shriffrin said.

The post continued, “the warrior that she is, she will get back stronger and speedier than ever, with the same upbeat and kind attitude that is trademark Nina.”

Jarvis seconded those sentiments, saying that he knows this won’t stop O’Brien.

Tahoe Ski Girl is selling Nina O’Brien shirts and all the proceeds will be going to her.

Visit http://www.tahoeskigirl.com/nina-o-brien to purchase a shirt.