No foul play, Keily Rodni’s death ruled accidental

Keily Rodni's death has been ruled accidental.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The death of 16-year-old Truckee girl Keily Rodni has been ruled accidental, authorities said Thursday.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office coroner ruled there was no foul play in the death of Rodni who disappeared Aug. 6 after attending a party with hundreds of other kids at a campground at Prosser Reservoir. Her body was discovered in the reservoir by a volunteer dive team on Aug. 23.

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said.

After Rodni disappeared, a massive search included multiple law enforcement agencies who also searched the reservoir and the surrounding areas to no avail.

Roughly 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults from the region and as far away as the Bay Area reportedly attended a party in the area that night.

A volunteer search group, Adventures with Purpose, using sonar discovered Rodni’s vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CR-V, at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, upside down in about 14 feet of water, approximately 55 feet off shore.

The toxicology report identified ethanol, nicotine, caffeine, cotinine, and delta-9-carboxy-THC in Rodni’s system.

The area has curvy roads, and photos of the area where the car was pulled out of the reservoir show a wide expanse of bare shoreline that appears to gradually slope toward the water.