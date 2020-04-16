No new COVID-19 cases in eastern Nevada County; Tahoe Forest announces three cases in past week

covid-19 positive cases Tahoe Forest Health System: 49 Nevada County: 34 Eastern Nevada County: 24 Placer County: 129 Eastern Placer County: 9

As California approaches a month since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, the number of positive cases at Tahoe Forest Health System and in eastern Nevada County has slowed.

After increasing from 36 positive cases at the beginning of the month to 46 cases on Wednesday, April 8, Tahoe Forest Health System reported a total of 49 cases on Wednesday. Eastern Nevada County has had no new cases in the past seven days. Tahoe Forest Health System has patients from several other counties around the Truckee-Tahoe area, while the eastern Nevada County totals mostly reflect Truckee.

Tahoe Forest Health System also has collection sites for tests in Truckee and at the Incline Village Community Hospital. As of Wednesday, health officials stated Tahoe Forest has collected 485 tests. Of those, 427 were collected at its Truckee campus.

Placer County has reported 129 positive cases and 2,863 negative test results. Of those testing positive for COVID-19, nine are from the eastern side of the county. Confirmed cases have been identified in Carnelian Bay, Kings Beach, Olympic Valley, and Tahoe City.

Support Local Journalism Donate



While positive cases in the area have slowed in the past two weeks, Truckee Police Chief Robert Leftwich urged the community during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting to continue practicing social distancing, wear masks, and follow the stay-at-home order.

“We might be feeling good and we have a strong pace right now, but I want to remind everybody that we are at mile 15 of the marathon. There’s still a lot of miles left and we need to stay focused,” said Leftwich. “We need to stay home, socially distance, wash our hands and do it again. Get used to masks, those are probably here to stay for a while. Focus on who we can influence in our family and friends group, and don’t waste that emotional capital on trying control everything else.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.