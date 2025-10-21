‘No one should walk Alone’ Purple Art Walk brings community together to support survivors of domestic violence

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

With locations in Kings Beach, Incline Village, and Truckee, the Sierra Community House offer a range of services that help individuals and families in the North Tahoe/Truckee communities thrive. Petra Molina / SIerra Suń

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wave of people dressed in purple made their way through downtown Truckee on Thursday afternoon, carrying signs and walking in solidarity. The walk, hosted by Sierra Community House, marked Domestic Violence Awareness Month and called attention to the issue within the Truckee Tahoe community.

“We all have a role as friends, neighbors, coworkers and teachers to believe survivors, to share resources and to speak up,” said Truckee Police Chief Danny Renfrow, who also serves on the Sierra Community House board.

The event also featured an exhibit of hand-painted shirts created by survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Each shirt carried messages and artwork reflecting their personal journeys.

“The goal is to inspire others — to show that just as they were able to find a way out, others can too,” said Ludim Chavez, Sierra Community House residential program advocate.

On July 1, 2019, four long-standing non-profit, social service organizations — Family Resource Center of Truckee, North Tahoe Family Resource Center, Tahoe SAFE Alliance, and Project MANA — united to form Sierra Community House. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Sierra Community House offers confidential services for individuals and families experiencing violence, including a 90-day safe house program, a 24/7 local helpline and a legal team specializing in restraining orders and family law. The nonprofit also provides counseling, advocacy and prevention programs aimed at building long-term community safety and resilience.

“We believe no one should walk alone,” said Elizabeth Balmin, director of legal assistance, crisis intervention and family advocacy at Sierra Community House.

Participants walked through downtown dressed in purple — the color symbolizing domestic violence awareness — joining together in a show of community support and solidarity.