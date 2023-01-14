No residential, commercial vegetation burning on MLK holiday

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which includes Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties, is reminding all residents that there is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

“Please respect your neighbors and community as a whole and abide by this Air District regulation to allow smoke-free family gatherings over the Holiday season,” the district said in a news release. “Thank you for your consideration and continued support. Have a safe and happy Holiday.”