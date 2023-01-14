No residential, commercial vegetation burning on MLK holiday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which includes Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties, is reminding all residents that there is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.
“Please respect your neighbors and community as a whole and abide by this Air District regulation to allow smoke-free family gatherings over the Holiday season,” the district said in a news release. “Thank you for your consideration and continued support. Have a safe and happy Holiday.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.