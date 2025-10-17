Nominate a neighbor: Truckee business gives away free windshield each month

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s not every day that a private company gives away its products, but it’s even rarer for a company to struggle finding people to accept them.

“It’s weird,” said Diana Harley, owner of Sierra Mobile Glass. “You would think it’s easy to give something away, right?”

For the past two years, Sierra Mobile Glass has offered one free windshield each month to a community member in need. While Hartley, the sole proprietor, says the program has been successful overall, she hasn’t received any nominations in recent months.

Each month has a different theme: October is dedicated to firefighters, November to veterans, December to a family in need, May to single moms, and June to single dads. Several other months are dedicated to general community members as well.

While firefighters are given preference for the October giveaway, if no nominations are received, Hartley will award the windshield to another community member in need.

In the past, customers would come to her shop asking for a quote, only to leave empty-handed because of their financial struggles. Seeing this hardship firsthand inspired Hartley to start the free windshield program; to give back to the community that had once supported her through her own difficult times.

“I’ve had hard times in my life,” Hartley said. “But people were generous — generous enough to help me.”

The program is designed to support the community her shop serves and is open only to Truckee-Tahoe area residents.

“I don’t think we would be a successful company without our community,” Hartley said.

Anyone can nominate a community member in need at https://www.sierramobileglass.com/giving-back-know-someone-in-need .