Non-profit PaintCare to host recycling event in Truckee

PaintCare , a non-profit stewardship organization running paint recycling programs across the country, in partnership with Bye Bye Mattress and Truckee Tahoe Airport, will hold a one-day recycling event at the Truckee Tahoe Airport from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

California residents and businesses in Truckee and the surrounding area can safely and easily drop off their unused paint, along with any old mattresses and box springs at the event.

PaintCare will accept unwanted house paint and primers (latex or oil-based); stains; deck and concrete sealers; and clear finishes (varnish and shellac). Containers must have their original labels.

Businesses that generate less than 220 pounds (about 20-30 gallons) of hazardous waste per month may bring any amount of latex or oil-based paint. Businesses that generate more than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month may bring any amount of latex paint, but oil-based paint will not be accepted.

PaintCare can not accept leaking, unlabeled or empty containers; aerosol spray paints; drums or containers larger than five gallons; hazardous waste or other chemicals, such as paint thinner, solvents, motor oil, spackle, glue, adhesive, roofing tar, pesticides or cleaning chemicals.

Households and businesses may drop off mattresses and box springs. Unacceptable items include futons, camping style air mattresses, crib mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows, or other bedding accessories.

For more details about dropping off mattresses, visit ByeByeMattress.com or call (855) 700-9973.