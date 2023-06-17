North Lake Tahoe July Fourth drone show set to light up night sky

About 5,000 people showed up to watch the inaugural drone show in Incline Village.

Provided/Matt Morning

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Travel North Tahoe Nevada is presenting the 2nd annual SkyShow on July Fourth. The drone show prioritizes community safety, inclusivity, and the reduction of environmental risks posed by drought and warm temperatures.

As the grand finale of the Local Heroes Fourth of July celebration, this event will bring the community together for an unforgettable evening.

The free SkyShow will take place from 7-11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Ridgeline Ballfields next to Incline Middle School. The laser show, produced by Summit Creative with coordinated sound by DJ Mark Sexton, will commence at approximately 9:30 p.m. with the finale of the evening, the Incline Village Crystal Bay SkyShow, produced by Verge Aero, beginning at approximately 9:55 p.m.

Last year’s SkyShow, presented by the IVCB SkyShow Coalition, amazed over 5,000 spectators with the first and largest commercial drone show ever flown over Lake Tahoe. Building on its overwhelming success, this year’s event is bigger and brighter. The evening will kick off with pre-show entertainment along with family-friendly activities, a food and beer garden, an enchanting laser show, followed by the highly-anticipated drone show. The revamped viewing area will provide an optimal vantage point for spectators to experience the breathtaking display of lasers and 250 drones lighting up the summer Sierra sky.

An estimated 19,500 fires were started by fireworks in 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Nearly 30% of the fires caused by fireworks are ignited on the Fourth of July, based on 2014 to 2018 annual averages. The SkyShow was introduced to eliminate the risk in North Tahoe and to prioritize and permanently adopt destination experiences that support a vibrant economy and our most vital asset, the land.

“Travel North Tahoe Nevada is proud to be a partner of the July Fourth SkyShow as we aim to encourage sustainable travel and visitation,” Andy Chapman, President/CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada, said. “This event gives locals and visitors a chance to celebrate the holiday while still protecting Lake Tahoe and leaving the town better than they found it.”

To ensure the event’s continued success in the coming years, additional funding is required to cover all the costs for the July Fourth SkyShow. Partners, including Travel North Tahoe Nevada and Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, along with donors, have already pledged $111,000 collectively. SkyShow expenses include music and entertainment, the Drone and laser show, logistics, safety and security personnel, traffic control, event permits and insurance, and local advertising.

To donate or learn more, visit http://www.ivcbskyshow.org/ . Click here to view images from the 2022 SkyShow.