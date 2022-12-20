North Lake Tahoe Resort Association awards over $250k for 2023 events

Event partnership and sponsorship funding will support popular locally produced and larger off-peak season events.

Provided / Alpenglow

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — More than $250,000 in funds generated by the businesses that voted to form the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District will support events that will take place in the region in 2023.

Upon recommendation of the partnership funding selection panel and the tourism development committee, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors approved the funding requests.

To support local events that bring character and spirit to Tahoe communities to life for residents and visitors, $50,000 will support marketing and promotion of the Alpenglow Speaker Series, TCDA Food & Wine Classic, The Great Ski Race, Snowfest, TaHoe Nalu, Skate the Lake, Lake Tahoe Paddle Racing Series, Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and the TCDA Oktoberfest.

“The NLTRA has always been known as a great supporter and facilitator of key community events that add to the vibrancy of North Lake Tahoe, for both locals and visitors,” said Brendan Madigan, owner of Tahoe City’s Alpenglow Sports and creator of the Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series. “We requested funding for the Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series as it is an eagerly anticipated winter staple for the adventure community. With over 500 attendees per show, and another 1,000-plus virtually, plus over $1,000,000 raised for the local nonprofit sector through the event, it represents an undeniable value add for both locals and visitors alike.”

In addition, $210,000 in event sponsorship funds have been approved in support of large events that occur primarily during off-peak season times of year and contribute to North Lake Tahoe’s year-round economy. Historically, these events are human powered sports, cultural, culinary, health and wellness focused.

“Returning for our seventh year in Tahoe is sweet. The magic of North Lake Tahoe is palpable,” said Scotty Stoughton, CEO of Bonfire Entertainment and founder of Winter WonderGrass. “I believe now more than ever that these community gatherings are essential. They bring us together, they honor our history and fill our spirits.”

2023 event sponsorships approved by the NLTRA Board include:

Palisades Tahoe World Cup – Feb. 24-26

An event that helps elevate North Lake Tahoe for international travelers who might not otherwise know about the world-class skiing and riding available here, Palisades Tahoe is one of only four U.S. resorts on the World Cup circuit this season. The NLTRA’s proactive efforts surrounding this event will include promotion of public transportation options including park and ride, TART and TART Connect, and the tenets of the Traveler Responsibility Pledge.

Winter WonderGrass – March 31-April 2

A Bluegrass music festival hosted at Palisades Tahoe and sponsored by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association for the past seven years, Winter WonderGrass focuses its efforts on being one of the kindest, cleanest and most welcoming gatherings on the planet. This year, the NLTRA also allocated TBID funds to extend TART Connect services until 2 a.m. throughout the event weekend.

Broken Arrow Skyrace – June 16-18

Started in 2016 by Alpenglow Sports, the Broken Arrow Skyrace has become one of the largest trail and ultra events in the country. In 2023, sponsorship of the event includes funding for the event’s operations, marketing and livestream, which will give more people an opportunity to watch racers compete.

Concours d’ Elegance – Aug. 11-12

North America’s premier wooden boat show, Concours d’ Elegance has been hosted in North Lake Tahoe since 1972. Sponsorship of the event will provide opportunities to market North Lake Tahoe’s sustainability efforts and Traveler Responsibility Pledge to the over 7,000 attendees.

Highlander – Oct. 3-7

A hiking experience designed to encourage participants to connect with nature, become a steward of the environment and trek toward a better sense of self, this event will travel from the North shore to West shore of Lake Tahoe and include 30 and 60-mile options. Encompassing a sustainability focus and a Leave No Trace policy, this event will be produced in collaboration with longtime Tahoe event producer Big Blue Adventures and Spartan.