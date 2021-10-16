North Lake Tahoe Resort Association makes $50K in special event marketing funds available

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association has announced its application cycle for the 2022 Special Event Partnership Funding program. Facilitated on an annual basis, the NLTRA directs sponsorship funds toward special events that drive overnight visitation to the North Lake Tahoe region. The total amount of funding available, among all recipients collectively, is $50,000. Interested event producers and organizations can find the application and additional information at NLTRA.org.

“Recognizing that local events help demonstrate the character and spirit of our communities, we are pleased to launch the application process for special event funding for 2022,” said Bonnie Bavetta, interim CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “Our focus with this initiative is to sustain and grow the local events that set our community apart and help our local businesses thrive.”

Applications will be accepted for events in the 2022 calendar year and need to be submitted no later than Friday, Oct. 29, to Katie Biggers, katie@gotahoenorth.com or dropped off in person at the NLTRA offices. Following the application and evaluation process, a number of events will receive funds through the program. Funding will be awarded in early December after recommendations have been accepted by the NLTRA Board of Directors.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association