North Lake Tahoe Resort Association seeks board members

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is seeking candidates for its Board of Directors to help guide the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District and in contracts with Placer County that focus on destination management and marketing, housing and transportation, and sustainability initiatives.

There are eight seats open for election as identified:

• West Shore Lodging/ Property Management seat

• Food & Beverage Businesses At-large seat

• Tahoe City Downtown Association (organization designated seat)

• Northstar Business Association (organization designated seat)

• Homewood Mountain Club (organization designated seat)

• Northstar California Resort (organization designated seat)

• Resort at Squaw Creek (organization designated seat)

• Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe (organization designated seat)

Qualified members have until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to submit an application to serve on NLTRA’s Board of Directors. Eligible candidates must be an owner or manager of an active, current business (or the designate representative of that business) within the NLTTBID or a member in good standing with the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, with an office in the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association membership area or North Tahoe as defined in the corporation by-laws.

“This is an exciting opportunity to make a difference in our local area by helping to create a sustainable community, improving opportunities for local businesses, and directing tourism initiatives for the benefit of the greater North Lake Tahoe region,” said a press release.

Interested candidates must complete the application found at http://www.nltra.org . Direct any questions to Anna Atwood: Anna@gotahoenorth.com or 530-581-8722. Send applications to Atwood or deliver in person to the NLTRA at 100 N. Lake Boulevard in Tahoe City.

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is focused on fostering economic health, community vitality, and environmental sustainability that benefits local residents, businesses, and visitors.