North Lake Tahoe Resort Association seeks candidates for tourism development committee

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (NLTRA) is actively seeking candidates to join its volunteer Tourism Development Committee. One seat with a three-year term that runs from February 2022 to December 2024 is open, and one to three seats with varying term limits between one and three years are also being considered. Interested candidates are invited to submit a letter of interest and their resume by Jan. 14, 2022.

“The Tourism Development Committee is a crucial component of the NLTRA,” said Amber Burke, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association marketing director. “Members of this committee contribute their expertise and advice to ensure the regional marketing, PR and sales efforts fulfill the organizational mission of promoting and managing visitation, while also collaborating to achieve economic health, community vitality, and environmental sustainability to benefit our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Committee members help guide North Lake Tahoe’s marketing, public relations, and sales strategies, make recommendations on event sponsorships in the region, provide direction on in-market messaging and campaigns, and collaborate with other influential community members. The Tourism Development Committee meets on the last Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All applications will be reviewed by the NLTRA Board of Directors who will appoint the new members at their February board meeting. New committee members will be selected based on marketing, PR or sales experience, type of business affiliation, and geographic area to ensure the community is well represented. To be considered, submit a letter of interest and resume to Anna Atwood at anna@gotahoenorth.com .

Learn more about the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association at http://www.nltra.org .





Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association