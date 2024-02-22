North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST called stand-out celebration on west coast

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Come experience the 42nd North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST with ski town nightlife to outdoor family-friendly events starting Feb. 29 with more than 40 events over 10 days.

SNOWFEST, with Mountain Mardi Gras vibes, is one of the largest winter mountain festivals on the west coast.

SNOWFEST celebrates the best of North Lake Tahoe. Its mission is to support local nonprofits, public programs, student organizations and scholarships.

SNOWFEST is a 501(c)3 public benefit nonprofit organization.

It runs Thursday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 10, with more than 40 family-friendly mountain-town events located in Tahoe City, Kings Beach and other North Tahoe communities.

……….

SNOWFEST holds a King and Queen candidate scholarship contest by buying a raffle ticket for $20. To learn about the queen and king candidates and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.tahoesnowfest.org/enter-the-queen-contest .

Donors will be entered for a chance to win an unrestricted 2023-2024 Palisades Tahoe season pass and other prizes.

There are four 2024 SnowFest King and Queen candidates.

Olivia Parker’s sponsor is Parker Construction and her non-profit partner is Sierra Community House.

Joselyn Bermudez’s sponsor and non-profit partner are not listed.

Evan Hilton’s sponsor is Tahoe Dave’s and his non-profit partner is Scotty Lapp Foundation.

Arisel Orozco’s sponsor is Tahoe City Chevron and his non-profit partner is Sierra Community House.

The SNOWFEST King and Queen Scholarship Contest allows high school seniors to raise money for local non-profit organizations and for scholarship funds.

A local business or non-profit sponsors a King or Queen candidate. The candidate and sponsor raise money for a scholarship, a non-profit and SNOWFEST.

The King and Queen will be selected based on an interview, an essay, grades and resume. Judging will be done by the SNOWFEST Scholarship Committee and the King and Queen will be named at the SNOWFEST’s opening ceremony.

The elected King and Queen will each receive a 50% of their ticket sales plus $1,500.

The runners up will receive 50% of their virtual ticket sales.

……….

Schedule of events

Please inquire with the organization or business for event fees.

https://www.tahoesnowfest.org/schedule

Gar Wood’s SNOWFEST Kick-Off Party

Thursday, Feb. 29

5 to 10 p.m.

Gar Woods, 5000 North Lake Boulevard, Carnelian Bay, Calif.

Gar Woods SNOWFEST Kick-Off Party will feature The Blues Monsters http://www.thebluesmonsters.com/ with Kendall Naughton. The SNOWFEST King and Queen candidates will be introduced. Tickets are $50 and include food, music, Wet Woodies, beer, wine and collector edition beads. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garwoods-kick-off-king-and-queen-coronation-w-the-blues-monsters-tickets-769859910717?aff=oddtdtcreator

At the door, tickets cost $60.

SNOWFEST Fireworks with The Nomads

Friday, March 1

5 to 8 p.m.

Tahoe City Golf Course, 251 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

North Lake Tahoe’s premier rock band, The Nomads, will start playing at 5:30 p.m. followed by fireworks about 7 p.m. There will be food for purchase from Cafe Zenon and Big Blue BBQ Food Truck.

For more information on The Nomads, go to https://www.facebook.com/thenomadsbandlaketahoe/

North Tahoe Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, March 2

7 to 11 a.m.

Tahoe City Fire Station-on Fairway, 222 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, Calif.

The pancake breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Plus, you’re invited to check out the firetrucks, equipment and North Tahoe Fire merchandise.

Tahoe City SNOWFEST Parade

Saturday, March 2

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Tahoe City, 500 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

SNOWFEST is accepting parade entries. The theme is Lake Tahoe Mountain Mardi-gras. Sign up to have a float by going to the parade registration tab on the home page. Parade entries compete for Best In Show ($1,000 prize), Best Youth Entry, Most Tahoe, and Rookie of the Year. Spectators should bring a chair and snag a spot along North Lake Boulevard early to enjoy the creative parade submissions.

Staging is at Tahoe Lake School parking lot and will be open for float prep and staging on Friday, March 1, at 5 p.m. The parade route is from the Tahoe Lake School to the light at Highway 28 and Highway 89. There will be vendors and non-profit information at the Penny Bear Park with SNOWFEST merchandise.

For more information, email info@tahoesnowfest.org or go to https://www.tahoesnowfest.org/ .

Gar Woods 35th Annual Polar Bear Swim

Saturday, March 2

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gar Woods Grill and Pier, 5000 North Lake Boulevard, Carnelian Bay, Calif.

To participate in the swim/shrinkage, the entry fee is $40 in advance and $45 day of event. There are cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Warmups start at 11:30 a.m. and the race starts at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Gar Woods at (530) 546.3366.

Pete ‘n Peters Post Parade Party

Saturday, March 2

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

395 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Head on over after the Tahoe City SNOWFEST Parade, warm up and hang out. For the menu, go to https://petenpeterstahoecity.com/

5th Annual Haus SNOWFEST Brewfest benefiting Shane McConkey Foundation

Saturday, March 2

12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

475 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Admission is free to the Tahoe Art Haus and the Tahoe Tap Haus Brewfest. It will benefit the Shane McConkey Foundation. Edna the art car will host four DJs. After it gets dark, there will be a laser light show. Local breweries will be pouring.

Poppy’s Ice Cream Eating Contest

Saturday, March 2

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fairway Community Center, 331 Fairway Dr, Tahoe City, Calif.

Poppy’s new owner, Lauren Corda, is bringing back the ice cream eating contest to SNOWFEST. Come hungry and ready to devour your ice cream before your competitors.

Penguins, 4 to 9 years old, $4 entry fee.

Polar Bears, 10 to 15 years old, $6 entry fee.

Yeti, 16 years old and up, $8 entry fee.

Tahoe City Nursery School Winter Party and Fundraiser at Moe’s Original BBQ

Saturday, March 2

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Moe’s Original BBQ

700 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

The Tahoe City Nursery School fundraiser will have a buffet lunch, silent auction and music by Head to Toe. For information on Moe’s Original BBQ, go to https://www.moesbbqtahoe.com/contact-us .

Create Your Masterpiece @ North Lake Tahoe Arts

Saturday, March 2

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

380 N Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Come create a masterpiece by painting, sketching, coloring and drawing.

For more information, go to https://www.northtahoearts.org/

The Great Ski Race Fundraiser

Sunday March 3

Race starts at 9 a.m.

Tahoe City XC Center, 925 Country Club Drive, Tahoe City, Calif.

The Great Ski Race fundraiser is hosted by Tahoe City XC Center. It is one of the largest cross-country ski races west of the Mississippi. It benefits the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team, a non-profit and all-volunteer organization.

Participants ski or snowshoe a 16.2 mile loop. Registration is open and the current cost is $40 for kids younger than 18 and $85 for 18 and older. Fees increase as it gets closer to race day. Entry fee includes hot lunch, refreshments and live music. There are no refunds.

For more information, go to https://thegreatskirace.com/ .

To register, go to https://raceroster.com/events/2024/73531/the-great-ski-race .

Tahoe City Dog Pull

Sunday, March 3

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On 3rd fairway directly directly behind Pete ‘n Peters, 395 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

The Tahoe City Dog Pull is hosted by Alpine Power Equipment and benefits the Palisades Avalanche Dogs. Same day sign ups available. For more information, call (530) 583-0600.

Snowshoe Tahoe

March 3 to 10

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Snowshoe Tahoe, 2456 River Road, Tahoe City, Calif.

Go snowshoeing in North Lake Tahoe. The guides will educate participants about snowshoe equipment, its benefits, techniques and local knowledge. Then go on a 2 hour hike on Snowshoe Tahoe’s private trail networks. Snowshoes and poles included. For more information, go to https://www.snowshoetahoe.net/sunset-hike-tahoe .

Sunnyside Luau to Benefit Sierra Community House

Sunday, March 3

4 to 8 p.m.

Sunnyside Restaurant,1850 West Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Aloha SNOWFEST! Put on your Hawaiian attire and come to Sunnyside for a “Hawaiian Luau” style menu. Sunnyside Annual Luau will feature Hawaiian style pupus, entrees and beverages. Bring your Aloha Spirit. For more information, contact Sunnyside https://www.sunnysidelodge.com/ .

Za’s 9th Annual Clam Bake benefiting North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST

Monday, March 4

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Za’s Lakefront, 120 Grove St, Tahoe City, Calif.

Za’s will be serving a traditional clambake for $30 per plate. It includes 1 pound of steamed clams, a half chicken, corn and potatoes.

Purchase tickets at Za’s.

SNOWFEST Poker Tournament

Monday, March 4

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tahoe National Brewing Co., (behind Safeway), 840 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Tahoe National Brewing Co. asks for your help in raising $5,000 for Sierra State Parks Foundation by participating in its poker tournament. There’s a $200 entry fee, which includes dinner. No limit hold’em. Only 40 tickets. To sign up, go to https://www.tahoenational.beer/events/7fgs4sctvbqk2741bv3tonio4wws6q .

Milk Jug Curling

Monday, March 4, Day 1, Qualifying

Wednesday, March 6, Day 2, Qualifying

Friday, March 8, Day 3, Finals

7 to 11 p.m.

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park, 251 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

The $225 per team of 4 ticket price includes curling entry and Friday Brat Party for all participants weather permitting. Tickets need to be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/milk-jug-curling-hosted-by-lake-tahoe-ski-club-foundation-tcpud-tickets-791349005177?aff=oddtdtcreator .

Curling on The Tahoe City ice rink is hosted by Lake Tahoe Ski Club Foundation and Tahoe City Public Utility District. Teams of 4 compete to see who can slide their milk jugs across the ice to a target to gain points. Play begins with each team sliding one jug. The team with the jug farthest from the target then slides until they better the other teams closest jug. Play continues in that format until all eight jugs (four per team) have been played. Multiple rounds are played until one team reaches 15 points win by 2 or until time runs out.

Wine and Art

Tuesday, March 5

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tahoe Wine Collective, 760 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

For more information, contact https://www.tahoewinecollective.com/events .

Pete ‘n Peters Bar Olympics

Tuesday, March 5

7 to 11 p.m.

Pete ‘n Peters, 395 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Teams play pool, shuffleboard and darts in an attempt to win the title of Champion of Pete ‘n Peters Bar Olympics. Bring your A-Game!

Sign up at Pete ‘n Peters. Spots fill up quickly.

Tahoe Lake School Field Trip Day

Wednesday, March 6

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park, 251 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Tahoe City 4th and 5th graders compete in survivor style challenges to see which teams flag will be posted at the West Shore Market for the next year as winners of SNOWFEST Field Trip Day.

5th Annual SNOWFEST Cornhole Tournament

March 6

4 to 10 p.m.

Rideout Recreation Center, 740 Timberland Ln, Tahoe City, Calif.

The tournament benefits the Boys and Girls Club. Sixteen teams of 2 people will compete in a double elimination bracket tournament. Participants will be treated to Shadyside tacos and get a $10 Shadyside gift card. Tickets cost $100 per team with the winning team getting $400 plus Shadyside Swag. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shadyside-lounge-cornhole-tournament-benefiting-boys-girls-club-tickets-769864985897?aff=oddtdtcreator .

Rosie’s Black Out Bingo

Wednesday, March 6

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rosie’s Cafe, 571 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Rosie’s is back with Black Out Bingo. Come on out and try to fill your card for drinks and prizes.

Visitors and Discovery Center

Thursday, March 7

5 to 7 p.m.

North Lake Tahoe Visitors Center, 100 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Free event. Explore, engage and experience Lake Tahoe by interacting with our new UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center exhibits. Watch Lake Tahoe being formed in our theater, experience making your own watershed out of sand, and learn how plastics harm our environment.

SNOWFEST Prom Night

Thursday, March 7

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park, 251 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

PCV Painting is sponsoring Prom for all benefiting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Come on out to the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park to relive your “Glory Days”. Go out to a fancy dinner then come join us to dance and skate the night away. Please send us your prom pics to display on social media info@tahoesnowfest.org . Prom attire preferred. Punch, dancing and ice skating is $25 per person. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prom-night-tickets-833521022817?aff=oddtdtcreator .

Bridgetender Fat Friday

Friday, March 8

5 to 9 p.m.

Bridgetender Tavern, 65 West Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Bridgetender Tavern will be holding a Fat Friday Cajun Cookout benefiting The Chris Park Scholarship Fund. There will be house Jambalaya, smoked pulled pork sliders and grilled shrimp. Outside dining will be available.

For more information, contact the restaurant at (530) 583-3342 or tahoebridgetender@gmail.com .

Wine and Ice Sculpture Competition

Friday, March 8

12 to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. or earlier, ice carvers check in

Alibi Ale Works, 10069 Bridge Street, Truckee, Calif.

Truckee River Winery is hosting a fundraiser with Truckee River Watershed Council. The theme is Truckee Big Life. On-site ice carvers will be given 5 hours to sculpt their ice. Carvers will be judged on artistry, creativity, level of difficulty and relevance. Carvers are encouraged to choose a design that emulates all of these skills.

Carving begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Judging and trophy ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Cost is $100 per team for up to 2 people. Contestants must be 18 years old or older.

Ice carvers can have a sponsor and the sponsor can have coupon cards, rack cards or small flyers and signage promoting their business next to the ice block. Sponsors are encouraged to donate to the prize pool, or to Alibi Ale Works’ non-profit. Participants need to complete the ice carving application. For more information, email katy@truckeefamilywines.com .

Jake’s “SNOWFEST So Fresh”

Friday, March 8

5 to 10 p.m.

Jake’s on the Lake, Tahoe City, 780 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

Jake’s “SNOWFEST So Fresh” will have sushi and live music and benefit North Tahoe Search and Rescue. Come enjoy handrolls, sashimi, and Japanizes-inspired tapas. For more information, go to https://www.jakestahoe.com/

Tahoe National Brewing Co. Presents Coburn Station

Friday, March 8

9 to 11 p.m.

Tahoe National Brewing Company, 850 North Lake Boulevard unit 21, Tahoe City, Calif.

Come rock out with Coburn Station. The event benefits Alpine Avalanche Rescue Foundation. A $10 donations at the door is requested. For more information, call (530) 807-1031.

North Tahoe Public Utility District Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, March 9

8 to 11 a.m.

North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach, Calif.

Stop by for pancakes, kids activities and live music before heading to the Kings Beach SNOWFEST parade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets available at the door. For more information or to register in advance, call (530) 546-4212 or go to northtahoerecreation.com .

7th Annual Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament

Saturday, March 9

9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tee Times

Tahoe City Golf Course, 251 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif.

All of the proceeds benefit Gateway Mountain Center .

Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament Snow is a nine hole scramble best ball format with teams of up to 5 players. Snow golf is played with a tennis ball and each player is allowed three clubs, Bring your own clubs and tennis balls. Skis or snowshoes are welcome but not required. Outrageous Caddyshack inspired golf attire is encouraged. Food and drinks available from Big Blue BBQ food truck and Cafe Zenon.

Tee times are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $50 per player.

This event will sell out, please sign up and reserve a tee time in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alaskan-open-snow-golf-tournament-2024-tickets-828676502727?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl .

Alaskan Open is sponsored by AdventureSmith Explorations and Tahoe City Winter Sports Park. AdventureSmith hosts expedition cruises and wilderness adventures to exotic destinations worldwide. Tahoe City Winter Sports Park is an all-inclusive winter recreation facility where you can cross country ski, sled, snowshoe, and ice skate with a bar and restaurant.

Wintery Fun at Sugarpine Point State Park

Saturday, March 9

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sugarpine State Park, 7360 West Lake Boulevard, Tahoma, Calif.

There will be a snowman building contest, free cross country skiing and snowshoe hikes, snow science exhibit, crafts and hot chocolate.

Kings Beach SNOWFEST Parade

Saturday, March 9

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Start at Secline Street and end at Racoon Street in Kings Beach, Calif.

This event attracts more than 1,700 spectators and features entries from more than 30 local organizations and businesses. It features costumes, floats and live music. Afterward, everyone is encouraged to stay in Kings Beach for additional activities and events. The small town, big time parade brings smiles and joy as it travels east on Highway 28 along the beautiful north shore of Lake Tahoe. The parade will start at Secline Street and end at Racoon Street. The announcing stand and judges table will be next to the King Building near the Bear Street Roundabout. Highway 28 will be closed from the intersection of Highway 267 to Fox Street during the parade.

For more information, go to https://northtahoebusiness.org/kings-beach-snowfest-parade/ .

Snowball Drop Draw, Parade After-Party and Keg Rolling Races

Saturday, March 9

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Backyard Tahoe, 8428 Trout Ave, Kings Beach, Calif.

After the parade, head to the 2nd annual keg rolling races. Teams of two compete in an outdoor keg rolling obstacle course in snow, slush, or shine. Participants in costumes will be given bonus points. Kids can participate. Sign-up to race at Tahoe Backyard before the races begin. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest keg rollers.

River Ranch Snow Sculpture Contest and Closing Event

Sunday, March 10

12 to 4 p.m.

River Ranch Lodge, 2285 River Road, Tahoe City, Calif.

This is SNOWFEST’s closing event. Non-profit organizations’ teams will mold, shape, carve, color and decorate mounds of snow into a masterpiece. Teams compete for cash prize donations for their non-profit. Enjoy food, live music and celebration of another fantastic event.

I-Did-A-Run Dog Race Benefit for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Sunday, March 10

1 to 2 p.m.

Check in at 12:30

Races begin at 1 p.m.

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort, 11603 Snowpeak Way, Truckee, Calif.

The dog race raises money for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Dogs compete in pulling sleds over a snow-covered course across four weight divisions; 0-25 pounds, 26-50 pounds, 51-75 pounds, and “heavy weight” at 75 pounds and over. Prizes are awarded to the fastest competitor in each division with a trophy for the overall winner. The entry fee is $30 per dog and includes a goody bag for the competing pooch. To sign up, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ididarun-sled-dog-race-tickets-813474081877?aff=erelexpmlt .

There will be a raffle with proceeds going to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Winners do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the event.

For more information, contact Ali Kovach at atakovach@tahoedonner.com or call (530) 587-9424, or go to tahoe-donner dog-race humane-society tahoe-truckee snowfest north-lake-tahoe .