North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST returned for 2023 with fireworks, food, fun

TAHOE CITY, CA — North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST returned this March, bringing 10 days of wintry fun and now some extra days with all the weather that Lake Tahoe has been having!

The 41st annual winter festival, began Thursday, March 2, and continues this week with events that were postponed. Many local charities and schools have already been aided with funds raised from all of the excellent events! This Sunday, April 16 from noon – 4 PM, is the River Ranch Snow Sculpture Contest. Teams from non-profit organizations can mold, shape, carve, color and decorate mounds of snow, competing for cash prize donations to their NPO. Come for food, fun, live music! All press and media welcome! 2285 River Rd, Tahoe City, CA 96146.

One of the absolute highlights of SNOWFEST has always been the Tahoe City Dog Pull that takes place Saturday, April 22 from 11AM – noon. A lively event with cocktails hosted by Alpine Power Equipment to raise money for Palisade Avalanche Dogs! A snow run will be made which will be fenced and staked with tools provided by the Tahoe City PUD. The weight of the dog will determine how much weight they pull. A prize bag will be awarded for each dog’s weight class in their winning division. Pete & Peter’s 395 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145.

SNOWFEST is one of the largest winter mountain festivals on the West Coast. This annual event celebrates the best of North Lake Tahoe and all it has to offer by showcasing the relationships between the North Lake Tahoe community and the people who visit. SNOWFEST’s mission is to support local nonprofits, public programs, student organizations, and scholarships, through the production of our unique ten-day festival.

SNOWFEST is a 501(c)3 public benefit nonprofit organization.

Visit https://www.tahoesnowfest.org/ to learn more.