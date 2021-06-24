North Lake Tahoe TBID board announced

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association on Wednesday announced its Board of Directors for the area’s newly formed Tourism Business Improvement District.

The new board was voted on by the resort association, and will hold its first meeting on July 7.

The board includes six seats that are nominated and 10 seats that are designated to reflect geographic and businesses sector representation.

Those selected to the board include: Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows; David Lockard, general manager of the Resort at Squaw Creek; Deirdra Walsh, vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort; Kevin Mitchell, general manager of Homewood Mountain Resort; Colin Perry, general manager of Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe; and a yet to be announced member of the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Others selected to the board include: Brett Williams and Stephanie Hoffman, who will represent the lodging and property management sectors; Jim Phelan, from Tahoe City Marina; Tom Turner, from Tahoe Restaurant Collection; Samir Tuma, of Kila Properties; Dave Wilderotter, owner of Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards; Melissa Siig, from the Tahoe City Downtown Association; Alyssa Reilly, from the North Tahoe Business Association; Dan Tester, from the Squaw Village Business Association; and Ray Villaman, from the Northstar Business Association.





Under the new district, which proponents say gives more local control of funding, the lodging sector will be assessed 2%, except at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Northstar, which will be assessed at 1% due to already having their own assessment districts. Other sectors like retailers, restaurants, and outdoor activity providers will be assessed at 1% on revenues greater than $150,000. Businesses earning less than $150,000 will be subject to a flat fee.

The formation of the tourism improvement district is anticipated to generate $6.1 million annually — of that roughly $3.15 million will be used primarily for marketing, promotions, and special events.

Funds will also be directed toward business advocacy and support, economic development and transportation, and sustainability and mitigation of tourism impacts.

