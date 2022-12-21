North Lake Tahoe TBID funds local business associations

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association board of directors recently approved the annual operating contracts and associated funding for the North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA) and the Tahoe City Downtown Association (TCDA).

Each organization will receive $150,000 from revenues generated by the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) to fund their efforts in support of the local business community, representing a 50% increase in previous annual grants.

“Area businesses voted to form the TBID so that revenues generated locally would be available to fund programs and activities that directly benefit the business community, our residents, and visitors,” said Tony Karwowski, NLTRA president and CEO in a press release. “The NTBA and TCDA have a long history of contributing to the vibrancy of our lakeside communities and supporting local businesses. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with both organizations and our business community to support a vibrant, year-round economy.”

The Tahoe City Downtown Association is known for producing popular community events including the Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, Oktoberfest, and Concerts at Commons. The North Tahoe Business Association hosts 14 annual events including the Kings Beach Snowfest Parade, Music on the Beach, Passport to Dining and facilitates two annual community clean up days. Both organizations also facilitate Independence Day celebrations, community art and beautification efforts in the Tahoe City and Kings Beach core areas including flower basket and downtown lighting programs, which have also been supported with TBID funds.

“For over 40 years, the NTBA has been committed to improving the economic vitality and quality of life for the businesses and residents who call the North Lake Tahoe communities of Crystal Bay, Carnelian Bay, Tahoe Vista and Kings Beach home,” said Alyssa Reilly, NTBA executive director. “The formation of the TBID and our shift to being funded by it equates to greater local control of the dollars both spent and reinvested in our community.”

“The TCDA is dedicated to making Tahoe City a great place to live, work, play and visit. The TBID gives our organization the financial support needed to amplify projects and programs that directly benefit our local business community,” said Katie Biggers, TCDA executive director. “Our community has already begun to see the benefits of the revenues generated by the TBID as it was the primary funding source of our downtown lighting program, and the Labor Day Drone Show we hosted at the conclusion of our summer concert series.”

Learn more about the NTBA at northtahoebusiness.org , TCDA at visittahoecity.org and the NLTRA at nltra.org .