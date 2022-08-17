North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with drone shows

Drones at a previous show organize to make a jet with Top Gun music in the background.

Screengrab of video provided by Great Lakes Drones

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to weather, are scheduled to take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.

“After having to postpone the drone light shows originally planned over the July Fourth, we’re looking forward to hosting them for our community and visitors over Labor Day weekend,” said Tony Karwowski, president and CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “Community surveys will be used to help us determine how we proceed forward with enhancements or other options around this environmentally friendly celebration in the future.”

On Friday, Sept. 2, the North Tahoe Business Association’s final Music on the Beach concert of the season will feature Achilles Wheel from 6-8:30 p.m., with the drone light show scheduled to begin at 9. Both events will take place at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

“We’re excited to finish out the summer season and our Music on the Beach concert series with a custom drone light show over Lake Tahoe,” said Alyssa Reilly, North Tahoe Business Association executive director. “Our hope is that both residents and visitors enjoy the show and see what may be possible for future Independence Day celebrations.”

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Tahoe City Downtown Association will host the final Concerts at Commons Beach of the summer with a performance by The Blues Monsters from 4-7 p.m. The drone light show will begin at 8:30 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a spectacular drone light show over Labor Day weekend and to thanking our community for a great summer season that saw the return of popular events in Tahoe City,” said Katie Biggers, Tahoe City Downtown Association executive director.

Coordinated by Great Lakes Drone Company, the light shows will feature custom performances up to 15 minutes in length and choreographed to music. Both will take place over Lake Tahoe, with over 100 drones taking off from, and returning to, shore at the conclusion of the shows. In addition, backup locations have been identified in the event that weather conditions require it.

Utilizing a combination of transient occupancy tax and TBID funds, the shows are made possible by a presenting sponsorship from the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and will be produced by the two local business associations.