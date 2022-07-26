North Lake Tahoe tourism district awards more than $90k in grants

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe’s new Tourism Business Improvement District Advisory and Zone 1 Committees, comprised of local business owners and representatives, have recommended the first three local projects to receive funding from the business community’s self-assessed TBID revenues.

Mural and downtown lighting projects in Kings Beach and Tahoe City were recommended by the committees in support of the region’s stewardship education efforts and to support local businesses by adding to the evening ambiance and creating a welcoming sense of place in the downtown areas.



In total, over $90,000 in TBID funds were approved by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors to support the projects. The funds were generated this year by North Lake Tahoe’s newly formed Tourism Business Improvement District and will provide the Tahoe City Downtown Association’s Downtown Lighting program with a $50,000 grant, and $12,450 for phase two of the Kings Beach commercial core lighting project. In Tahoe City, the downtown lighting program is moving to LEDs in an effort to be 100% sustainable.



In addition, a new Kings Beach Murals project was awarded $30,100. Ten murals will be painted this summer by a combination of professional and student artists in conjunction with Arts for the Schools in the Kings Beach commercial core to convey important themes of environmental respect, stewardship and cultural heritage.



“It’s exciting to see TBID funds already being put to work in our community, supporting projects that align with our community’s desire to encourage environmental stewardship and support local businesses,” said Tony Karwowski, NLTRA president and CEO. “The TBID gives our community the ability to take action and make decisions on a local level to fund projects that benefit business owners, residents and visitors.”



Annual TBID revenues will be used for responsible travel and stewardship education, including efforts to offset tourism impacts, bolster a year-round economy, and support local businesses. Economic development, events, transportation, sustainability, business support and advocacy, and visitor services are some examples of specific project categories that can be funded with TBID dollars. The funds are managed by the NLTRA with oversight from the NLTRA Board of Directors and corresponding committees, made up of representatives from assessed businesses.



The TBID Advisory and Zone 1 Advisory committees make recommendations to the NLTRA board on budget expenses and recommend projects that fall within the scope of the Management District Plan. These newly formed committees are also collaborating with consultants to develop a system to intake, review, and award project funding for community improvement projects. This system will be made public, along with guidelines on what funds can be used for, upon completion and approval by the NLTRA board.



Learn more about the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, its Board of Directors and committees at http://www.nltra.org .