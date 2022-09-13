North Lake Tahoe Tourism Master Plan grant application period open

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Projects that benefit the North Lake Tahoe community and implement the Tourism Master Plan may have an opportunity to receive funding with Placer County’s 2022-23 grant program.

The program supports the Tourism Master Plan, approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors and North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors in 2015.

The plan provides a road map for the investment in the community of the additional 2% transient occupancy tax that is charged in eastern Placer County.

TMP focuses on key priorities like connected trail systems throughout the region and facilities and amenities that support history, arts and culture.

To be eligible for this grant program, projects must be consistent with TMP priorities and demonstrate a public benefit. Applicants have until 12 p.m. Oct. 14 to submit proposals.

More than $50 million has been allocated to projects and programs in eastern Placer County since the additional 2% transient occupancy tax in eastern Placer County on top the 8% charged countywide for guest lodging stays was first passed by voters in 1996.

More than $4 million has been granted to projects throughout eastern Placer County in the last two grant cycles – including the recently opened Martis Valley Trail , which now connects Northstar Ski Resort to the Town of Truckee, new trails in Tahoe City and on Donner Summit, the North Tahoe Recreational Needs Assessment and many more.

The Capital Projects Advisory Committee, a 13-member group representing the broad economic and geographic interests throughout eastern Placer County, will evaluate project proposals based on how well they advance key community priorities outlined in the Tourism Master Plan.

The committee is co-convened by representatives of the Placer County Executive Office and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. It also includes members appointed by community organizations representing small businesses, resorts, special districts, residents and visitors.

The committee makes recommendations to the Placer County Board of Supervisors on which projects should receive funding allocated from TOT collected from lodging guests in eastern Placer County.

By long-standing policy, all TOT revenues collected in eastern Placer County are utilized to benefit eastern Placer County. Applications can be found here .

Source: Placer County