North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program opens surveys

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program, which creates an opportunity for potential leaders to broaden their understanding of the region and its issues, challenges, and opportunities while developing and honing their leadership skills, has several surveys open for the community to take.

Each year as part of the Leadership Program, the participants form small groups to produce Action Plans. Action Plans provide the framework to allow for real-world changes in the community. Participants need community input for their action plans. Each survey only takes a few minutes to complete.

Sun Safe Tahoe Basin

Sun Safe Tahoe Basin is looking for community input on how liquid sunscreen is currently being used by residents and visitors. Sun Safe Tahoe Basin seeks to provide free education and prevention methods through free sunscreen dispensers in public parks, beaches, and schools. SURVEY

Social Media Outreach

Through an easy-to-access app and/or social media presence, Truckee residents and visitors alike – especially younger residents – should feel connected to their community by discovering local events, happenings, government topics and more right at their fingertips. Never again will you have to say, “I didn’t know about that!” in Truckee. SURVEY

TART Use

We believe that if we can get a diverse range of people to try TART services, they will be more likely to use it in the future, strengthening our communities and reducing traffic congestion. Despite improvements, many people don’t use TART. TART allows locals and visitors to travel through the region without a car. TART Connect – the on-demand micro-transit, enables individuals to make short first-mile and last-mile trips or connect to the TART Bus. SURVEY

Wood Splitting for Seniors



The Wood Splitting for Seniors action plan aims to provide free wood splitting, delivery, and stacking for elderly members of the North Tahoe/ Truckee region. Firewood is an essential resource for living in the mountains, but procuring it can be physically arduous for seniors. SURVEY

Caretaker Certification Program

The Caretaker Certification Program provides an opportunity for residents to certify as a caretaker to facilitate on-site services for property owners in exchange for housing at the property. SURVEY

TC Rec Center and Skate Park

COMING SOON. Please check back here.

Source: North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program