North Lake Tahoe virtual job fair planned for Tuesday

Hosted by Placer Works and the North Lake Tahoe Chamber, job seekers interest in working in North Lake Tahoe are invited to participate in a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to connect with businesses that are hiring for a variety of positions.

Participants can expect to learn about the companies currently hiring and apply for available jobs. They will also be able to talk with multiple hiring professionals using the chat function and may be invited to participate in an on-camera interview.

Some of the employers that are hiring and will be attending include: Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, Placer County, KidZCommunity, Le Chamois & The Loft Bar, Mountain Hardware and Sports & Truckee Rents, Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Pet Network Humane Society, PlumpJack Inn, Sierra Senior Services, and Tahoe Mountain Club.

Both employees and employers can register to participate now at PlacerWorks.com.