North Shore residents can help a firefighter, adopt-a-hydrant

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is reaching out to the community in seek of help taking care of the fire hydrants within their fire jurisdiction.

With over 1,000 fire hydrants to take care of and a record-breaking snowfall in December, the district is encouraging residents who are able to help out through the Adopting-A-Hydrant program.

When someone adopts a fire hydrant on the North Shore, they become responsible for keeping it clear of snow and debris during the winter months when there has been an excessive amount of snow.

“We appreciate our community members that have helped us out by adopting a hydrant near their home or business and encourage everyone to participate with helping keep our community safe,” said NLTFPD Public Information Officer Tia Rancourt.

To adopt a hydrant, Rancourt said it’s as easy as locating a fire hydrant.





“[Some] may not be visible right now in some locations,” said Rancourt. “Reach out to us and we’ll help you locate one.”

After finding a hydrant, just make sure to keep it clear, keeping a four-foot clearance form around the perimeter, if possible. Participants should also fill out an online adoption form and confirm the adoption, free of charge. The program will be going on through the reminder of the winter months.

The process will help the fire district keep the hydrants clear in case of an emergency, but there are a few other ways to continue helping firefighters during this time while also keeping your household safe.

“Make sure to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home,” said Rancourt. “During the winter months, make sure to have your fireplace or chimney or wood burning stove cleaned by a qualified professional. We typically see an increase in household fires during the winter months due to improper use of these devices, creosote build-up from overdue maintenance and animal nesting in chimneys or flues.”

Additionally, Rancourt suggest that Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents that rely on wood-burning heating sources can apply for a free ash can. Finally, Rancourt said that proper disposal of Christmas trees is important to prevent fires.

“Please consider using the IVGID Waste Not Free Holiday Recycling Program,” said Rancourt. “This service will be available from Dec. 23 to Jan. 21 at Preston Field. Preston Field and Curbside Tree Collection Week in Jan. 10 to the 14.”

For more information, visit yourtahoeplace.com or call 775-832-1203.

Sign up for the CODE RED emergency alert notifications. Anticipating more storms in the winter weather forecast, we may experience more avalanche situations in our Crystal Bay and Third Creek neighborhoods. Stay informed and sign up here. Make an emergency plan and assemble an emergency kit to stay prepared for emergencies before they happen.

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun