North Tahoe alpine ski team places first overall at first ever race at Boreal
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School alpine ski team placed first overall at the slalom competition at Boreal on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The girls team also took first. Those weren’t the only firsts from the occasion, the competition was also the high school’s first race at Boreal.
“It was a great venue for us. Easy to get to, we had the upstairs lodge to ourselves, the race hill has a decent pitch and terrain change halfway down, and the race department really did a great job with course setting and race management,” North Tahoe Ski Team coach Gretchen Sproehnle said.
“I am proud of all our athletes, both boys and girls, but today was a day for the girls to really shine with four in the top five.”
The girls team maintained the lead they had cinched at the Palisades Tahoe race in December. Sisters Olive Wilson and Ivy Wilson tied for first place. The entire team ranked in the top ten with Madaline Legarza 4th, Addison Jones 5th, Juniper Rose (first high school race) 6th, Siduri Dunning 8th and Adelaide Rusek 9th.
The boys team placed third overall. Ian Bower came in 3rd, followed by Liam Nemeth in 9th, JP Chorey 12th, Finn Fralick 16th, and Christian Wilkins 30th. Their top racer, Nolan Smith unfortunately did not finish the event, but not before giving everyone on the hill a show as well as a scare with what coach Sproehnle called a pretty spectacular flip when he caught an edge just before the flats. The team is happy to report he was all right after the incident.
The Laker’s next competition takes them to Diamond Peak for giant slalom on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
