North Tahoe alpine ski team taps into team spirit for double podium sweep

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The North Tahoe High School Alpine Ski Team didn’t let a few curveballs dissuade them during a slalom event at Diamond peak on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Lakers persevered in true team spirit, sweeping both the boys and girls individual podiums as well as achieving first place team finishes.

“Putting two clean runs together in slalom is always dicey,” coach Gretchen Sproehnle said. “Our kids really rose to the challenge, skied smart and fast, and dominated with a double podium and points sweep for North Tahoe High School.”

In addition to sweeping the podium, the lady Lakers nearly filled all top ten placements with the following seven racers posting combined-run top times:

1st – Bree Brandreth (55.73)

2nd – Brisa Morken (56.43)

3rd – Addison Jones (58.11)

4th – Madeline Legarza (58.33)

5th – Siduri Dunning (1:01.45)

7th – Ivy Wilson (1:03.90)

8th – Adelaide Rusek (1:03.91)

Freshman Ivy Wilson (7th) ran into trouble on her first run, but exemplified the team’s spirit when she hiked and finished the run. Wilson went on to post the 2nd fastest second run of the day, which landed her within the top ten despite the mishap on the first run.

NTHS girls alpine ski team at Diamond Peak on Thursday, Jan. 30. Provided / NTHS

Although not in the placements due to being a transfer student this year, Brighton Hamilton laid out the fastest two runs and posted the fastest combined time of the day (54.45).

Another top NTHS racer, Signe Whelan, was disqualified on the first run, but had the 3rd fastest second run.

The Laker boys swept the top four spots with the following member’s combined-run time:

1st – Mitchell Brody (53.29)

2nd – Bower Ian (54.36)

3rd – Brody Preston (54.55)

4th – Smith Nolan (55.22)

In addition to the sweep, Chorey JP placed 10th, Nemeth Liam placed 17th, Wilkins Christian placed 25th, and Giesen Robin placed 51st, scoring valuable points for the team in a field of 70 racers.

Senior Curtis Edmunds posted the fastest first run of the day, but unfortunately had technical difficulties and was disqualified his second run. Another top 15 racer, Finn Fralick, also ran into trouble and did not finish his second run.

Along with their talent on the race course, NTHS’s racers Nolan Smith, Ian Bower and Curtis Edmunds display their fashion sense at Diamond Peak on Thursday, Jan. 30. Provided / NTHS

With just one more race to finish out regular season, the North Tahoe Lakers are in a promising position for state qualifications.

After the Diamond Peak race, the girls team stands second in the Tahoe Basin Ski League, preceded by Truckee. The boys team ranks first, with Incline behind.

The Lakers complete their regular season in early February before heading to state championships Feb. 11-12 at Kirkwood.