North Tahoe alumna Ella Carr dies in ski accident

The North Tahoe community is once again mourning the loss of one of its own, following news that Whitman College student Ella Carr died in a skiing accident.

Carr, 20, reportedly was skiing on the northwest slope of Gunsight Peak, an 8,342-foot peak southeast of the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort in eastern Oregon, when she lost control and crashed into trees, Union County Search & Rescue states in a news release.

At roughly 11:22 a.m. Sunday, Union County 911 dispatch received a call reporting a seriously injured skier. Several agencies and search and rescue teams responded. Additionally, a Life Flight medevac helicopter was also ordered to the scene, the release states.

Crews reportedly reached Carr roughly one hour and 20 minutes after the initial call was received. Carr was transported down to the base of the peak where the rescue team met with incoming medical personnel, at which time it was confirmed by paramedics that Carr had succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident.

Carr was a graduate of North Tahoe High School, where she stood out in multiple sports, including cross-country, track and field, and alpine skiing.





Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com