North Tahoe Arts names executive director, slots Kings Beach opening

On April 5, North Tahoe Arts named Le’a Gleason as its new Executive Director. Gleason has a background in marketing and nonprofit work and is passionate about living in and helping support a vibrant community. She personally enjoys art, music, and performing, and holds a degree in Performing Arts. Her professional work history includes several roles as communications director and in administrative positions at nonprofits.

North Tahoe Arts is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting exposure to art throughout the communities of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. The organization was originally named the Sierra Artists Network and created in 1985 by Madeline Bohanon. Almost 40 years later, North Tahoe Arts operates a thriving art gallery in Tahoe City and is soon to open another in King’s Beach.

Each summer, North Tahoe Arts’s popular Kids Art Camp returns, with this summer to be another full season. Patrons can visit the Tahoe City location to view and buy art, while the new King’s Beach Art Center will be home to an art gallery, exhibit space, dedicated workshop space, and large backyard for art openings and camps. Gleason is set to help North Tahoe Arts roll out its summer programs as well as release a new logo. The King’s Beach facility will open to the public on June 17.

To learn more about NTA’s programs, visit http://www.northtahoearts.com .

