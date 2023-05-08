North Tahoe boys, girls club offering free meals to kids starting in June

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe is a food service program sponsor for the upcoming summer. This is a program administered through the California Department of Education Nutrition Services Department.

Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, located at 8125 Steelhead Avenue in Kings Beach.

Breakfast and lunch will be offered.

Meal services start on June 26 and end Aug. 25.

The meal time for breakfast is 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the club at 530-582-3760.