North Tahoe Boys Golf wins fourth consecutive Regional Championship

North Tahoe Boys Golf capped off their regular season with a win at Toiyabe Golf Course last week, defeating non-division rival Truckee (3A) and in-division competitor Incline. The Lakers advanced to postseason play at Red Hawk Resort and Golf Lakes Course on Thursday, May 9.

In a competition at the NIAA 2A Western Regionals, the Lakers earned their fourth consecutive regional championship with a team score of 369, narrowly edging out Incline, who finished with 378. Virginia City placed third with a team score of 469.

Ty Whisler lines up his par putt on 16 at Red Hawk Lakes Course. Provided / Kirsten Harris

The challenging Lakes Course at Red Hawk was made even more difficult by windy conditions. Coral Academy’s Aiden Steininger emerged as the top individual player, securing a spot in the State Championships. North Tahoe’s team captain, Ty Whisler, claimed second place. His teammates also delivered strong performances: Nolan Smith finished 5th, Anders Koijane 7th, Ian Bower 8th, and Jake Beye 10th. Trace Gensburg rounded out the team, placing 12th.

Ian Bower nails a green side bunker shot on 18. Provided / Kirsten Harris

Incline also showcased impressive talent with Sam Lager finishing 3rd, Liam Ellis 4th, and Clayton Stager 6th.

Both North Tahoe and Incline aim to crown their competitive seasons with a final showdown at the NIAA 2A State Championships. The top teams from the East and West regions will compete at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko in a 36-hole tournament on Tuesday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 15.