North Tahoe boys make it 9 straight XC titles

The North Tahoe boys’ cross-country team continued the program’s streak of state championships, running to a ninth consecutive title at Saturday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A state championships.

After falling to Incline in the Northern regionals, the Lakers returned to the 5-kilometer course at Shadow Mountain in Sparks, Nevada, where the team placed its four scoring runners in the top 13 to continue the program’s running dynasty.

Senior Jake Hacker led North Tahoe with a time of 18 minutes, 58 seconds to claim fifth overall. Senior Doug Howle ran to an eighth-place finish with a time of 19:35. From there, sophomore Isaac Martinez (20:22) was 12th, sophomore Azure Sanchez (20:22) was 13th, and freshman Asher Dambach (20:26) was 14th. The Lakers also had senior Benjamin Cutler finish with a time of 23:37, and sophomore Roman Shomo come across the line with a time of 27:06.

Yerington senior Kutoven Stevens won the boys’ individual state title, topping the field by nearly a minute with a time of 16:28.

As a team, the Lakers finished with a low score of 27 points. Incline was second with 29 points.





HIGHLANDERS CLAIM STATE TITLE, LAKERS RUNNERS-UP

North Tahoe’s streak of six straight team state championships came to an end on Saturday as Incline raced past the Lakers to win individual and team titles.

Sophomore Kira Noble led Incline to the team title, claiming first place individually with a time of 21:43. Incline’s scoring runners included junior Catherine Kerrigan (23:01) in sixth place, sophomore Lainey Lowden (23:09) in seventh place, and sophomore Adelina LaForge (24:49) in 11th.

The Highlanders finished with a low score of 17 points, followed by North Tahoe with 30 points.

Sophomore Kaleena Steves led the Lakers with a time of 22:41 for third place. Sophomore Reyna McAndrews was eighth with a time of 23:34. Senior Alexa McPherson finished with a time of 25:42 for 14th place, and senior Alex Twomey took 17th place with a time of 26:02 to round out the team’s scoring runners. The Lakers also had sophomore Kaileigh Ogilvy finish 19th with a time of 26:49, and junior Abigail Lopez take 26th with a time of 28:16.

TRUCKEE GIRLS RUN TO 3RD PLACE

The Truckee girls’ cross-country team raced to a third-place finish at Saturday’s Class 3A state championships.

Senior Sonny Strusinksi set the pace for Truckee, finishing the 5-kilometer course at Shadow Mountain in Sparks, Nevada, with a time of 21:43 to claim seventh place.

Senior Petra Kidd was 10th with a time of 22:03, sophomore Paige Willcox took 13th with a time of 22:33, sophomore Tyne Beckwith finished the race with a time of 25:00 to take 41st, and senior Kendall Kelly reached the finish line in 25:18 to take 43rd.

Lowry senior Jovi Kuskie won the state title with a time of 20:17.

As a team, Truckee’s five finishers totaled 80 points to finish third overall. Spring Creek captured the championship with a low score of 50 points, and Moapa Valley was second place with 66 points.

On the boys’ side, Truckee didn’t have enough runners to register a team score. Senior Aidan Gustafsson led the Wolverines with a time of 18:44 to take 17th place. Junior Logan Selander was 34th with a time of 19:24, and sophomore Blake Moran was 43rd with a time of 19:45.

Moapa Valley junior Cyrus Katich won the boys’ state title with a time of 17:37. Spring Creek and Moapa Valley each finished with low scores of 48 points, but the Spartans were awarded the team title based on a lower average time.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com