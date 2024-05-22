North Tahoe boys win third consecutive State Golf Championship at Ruby View

On Wednesday, May 15, the North Tahoe Boys’ Golf team secured their third consecutive State Championship at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko. The weather was perfect, and the course was in excellent condition, setting the stage for some healthy competition. The victory was a true team effort, with each player turning in season-low scores or shooting close to their averages.

Incline High School proved to be formidable opponents, staying within nine strokes of the leaders after the first day. However, the boys managed to extend their lead, ultimately beating Incline by 13 strokes over the two-day tournament. The close competition kept coaches on edge until the final scores were tallied, confirming the team’s successful defense of their title.

Junior Ty Whisler finished first overall, narrowly edging out Sam Lager from Incline by two strokes, with scores of 157 to 159. Despite a challenging second day, where he started with several bogeys and a double bogey, Whisler persevered and finished strong, making pars on three of the last four holes to secure first place honors with an 82.

Junior Nolan Smith narrowly missed the medals, finishing in 7th place, while Sophomore Anders Koijane secured 8th place. With five of the starting six players returning next season and a talented group of incoming freshmen, the team is well-positioned to continue their dominance.