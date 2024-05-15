North Tahoe Business Association Board terminates organization’s Executive Director

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The North Tahoe Business Association Board of Directors announced on Wednesday, May 15 that it has made the decision to terminate its Executive Director Alyssa Reilly. The Executive Director has been terminated by the Board for failing to follow the bylaws, policies, and procedures of the organization.

Through NTBA’s volunteer Board’s review of the NTBA’s financial statements and in communication with vendors the NTBA had contracted with, it came to their attention that the organization’s bylaws, policies, and procedures were not being followed. The NTBA Board took immediate action to launch an official investigation, has involved the appropriate authorities, and is evaluating the next steps for the organization.

Since 1979, the NTBA has focused on improving the economic vitality and quality of life in the North Lake Tahoe communities of Carnelian Bay, Tahoe Vista, Kings Beach, and Crystal Bay. A member-based organization, it is known for hosting signature events, including Music On The Beach, Passport to Dining, the Kings Beach Snowfest Parade, annual community clean-up days, and, more recently, the Labor Day Drone Show and end-of-summer celebration.

The NTBA Board is actively evaluating how to support the North Tahoe business community best and ensure planned events like Music On The Beach occur as planned this summer.

As more details of the situation are learned, the NTBA Board of Directors will continue to share updates with NTBA members and the community.