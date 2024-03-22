North Tahoe business groups unite with shared roadmap

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Three leading organizations in North Lake Tahoe have joined forces with a comprehensive “Alignment Roadmap” to boost efficiency, collaborate, and support the local business community.

The Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Chamber, and North Tahoe Business Association officially unveiled the strategic plan in January after an eight-month development process, said Alyssa Reilly, executive director of the North Tahoe Business Association.

It is a work in progress.

“It was great! It was very well received by our community, and our businesses here,” Reilly said. “It’s really coming together and bringing all of our communities together across the board.”

When the plan was unveiled in Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Incline Village, Truckee, Carnelian Bay, and other lakeside communities, there was a quick presentation followed by community feedback.

“We are on the pulse of what the community needs …,” Reilly said. “We were spot on.”

The roadmap outlines shared priorities across four core focus areas: business services, community vitality, economic development, and advocacy.

The goal is to work together to create a thriving North Shore business environment. By aligning efforts, the Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Chamber, and North Tahoe Business Association can provide streamlined operations, and unified messaging, and maximize our impact.

A key objective is simplifying membership by offering a single structure across the three groups, providing a clearer value proposition for North Tahoe’s over 400 businesses spanning Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Incline Village, Truckee, Carnelian Bay, and other lakeside communities.

The roadmap identifies specific priorities for the first year of implementation, including launching a regional business advisory committee, creating data resources for decision-making, supporting shop local programs, and producing year-round community events.

On the economic development front, the partners plan to identify opportunities for revitalizing town centers, promoting a more walkable environment, and recruiting new businesses to the region. Advocacy efforts will establish a unified voice on regional, state, and federal issues.

The roadmap represents a new era of strategic partnership. It allows the organizations to work in lockstep to drive progress on vitality, and growth, and make North Tahoe a better place to operate a business.

The collaborative plan acknowledges potential challenges but expresses an overarching commitment to supporting the area’s business community through coordinated action. Regular coordination meetings and shared communication channels are planned to track roadmap implementation.

United, the Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Chamber, and North Tahoe Business Association are stronger advocates for a sustainable, year-round economy in North Tahoe, Reilly said. The roadmap provides a guide for realizing the vibrant, welcoming vision for the region.

Funding for the strategic initiatives will be sourced primarily through tourism taxes and fees assessed on lodging and visitor activities.

Year one priorities include: