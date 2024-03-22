North Tahoe business groups unite with shared roadmap
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Three leading organizations in North Lake Tahoe have joined forces with a comprehensive “Alignment Roadmap” to boost efficiency, collaborate, and support the local business community.
The Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Chamber, and North Tahoe Business Association officially unveiled the strategic plan in January after an eight-month development process, said Alyssa Reilly, executive director of the North Tahoe Business Association.
It is a work in progress.
“It was great! It was very well received by our community, and our businesses here,” Reilly said. “It’s really coming together and bringing all of our communities together across the board.”
When the plan was unveiled in Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Incline Village, Truckee, Carnelian Bay, and other lakeside communities, there was a quick presentation followed by community feedback.
“We are on the pulse of what the community needs …,” Reilly said. “We were spot on.”
The roadmap outlines shared priorities across four core focus areas: business services, community vitality, economic development, and advocacy.
The goal is to work together to create a thriving North Shore business environment. By aligning efforts, the Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Chamber, and North Tahoe Business Association can provide streamlined operations, and unified messaging, and maximize our impact.
A key objective is simplifying membership by offering a single structure across the three groups, providing a clearer value proposition for North Tahoe’s over 400 businesses spanning Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Incline Village, Truckee, Carnelian Bay, and other lakeside communities.
The roadmap identifies specific priorities for the first year of implementation, including launching a regional business advisory committee, creating data resources for decision-making, supporting shop local programs, and producing year-round community events.
On the economic development front, the partners plan to identify opportunities for revitalizing town centers, promoting a more walkable environment, and recruiting new businesses to the region. Advocacy efforts will establish a unified voice on regional, state, and federal issues.
The roadmap represents a new era of strategic partnership. It allows the organizations to work in lockstep to drive progress on vitality, and growth, and make North Tahoe a better place to operate a business.
The collaborative plan acknowledges potential challenges but expresses an overarching commitment to supporting the area’s business community through coordinated action. Regular coordination meetings and shared communication channels are planned to track roadmap implementation.
United, the Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Chamber, and North Tahoe Business Association are stronger advocates for a sustainable, year-round economy in North Tahoe, Reilly said. The roadmap provides a guide for realizing the vibrant, welcoming vision for the region.
Funding for the strategic initiatives will be sourced primarily through tourism taxes and fees assessed on lodging and visitor activities.
Year one priorities include:
- Provide virtual resources like the member-plus app and create a support network offering human resources, legal, employee retention, labor law updates, and marketing resources.
- Generate data resources (business surveys, lodging barometer, labor market data, symphony) for decision-making.
- Launch the North Tahoe Business and Chamber Advisory Committee.
- Implement a shop local program
- Produce year-round events in each district including mixers and events to unify the community.
- Promote events and activities being produced and implemented by associations
- Identify the right partner(s)/contractor to complete the study identifying opportunities in each town center, the gaps, and a regional economic strategy to support efforts toward supporting each district to be more walkable, vibrant downtown cores.
- Put together a strategy to execute the study.
- Leverage the opportunities of the California Jobs First (CERF) funds as part of the workforce development efforts.
- Complete parking management plan in King Beach (phases 1, 2)
- Create a Regional Advocacy Priority Plan/List that includes specific priority projects/actions from each district/association and outlines goals and roles.
- Work together to build support for a Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) renewal.
